Millie Bobby Brown Admits She Tried to 'Mend' Unresolved Tension With 'Stranger Things' Cast After Series Ended — 'It Was Very Hard for Me

During a live recording of the podcast, Happy Sad Confused, on Wednesday, June 24, Brown revealed she found herself depressed after the series, which began in 2016 when she was just 12 years old.

"It was very hard for me," Brown recalled. "I would not have expected that coming off of the show. I'm a very happy-go-lucky person." The 22-year-old then confessed she used the time off to reconnect with her co-stars, and attempted to confirm their relationship would stay intact as they went their separate ways.

She explained, "They probably thought I was crazy. I was like, 'We're still friends, right? Like, you're not gonna stop talking to me anymore?' I was like, 'I'm sorry if I ever upset you,' and was just trying to mend anything.

"'It's been 10 years, and I really want to be friends. You're my sibling.' And then I was on the beach, it was beautiful, and I just sat there crying. It was a very hard time for me."