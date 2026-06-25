Millie Bobby Brown Admits She Tried to 'Mend' Unresolved Tension With 'Stranger Things' Cast After Series Ended — 'It Was Very Hard for Me
June 25 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Millie Bobby Brown has admitted she tried to "mend" any unresolved tension there was with the Stranger Things cast after the massively popular series ended, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the Netflix show's final season, rumors spread that the actress had allegedly filed a harassment complaint against her co-star, David Harbour.
'It Was Very Hard For Me'
During a live recording of the podcast, Happy Sad Confused, on Wednesday, June 24, Brown revealed she found herself depressed after the series, which began in 2016 when she was just 12 years old.
"It was very hard for me," Brown recalled. "I would not have expected that coming off of the show. I'm a very happy-go-lucky person." The 22-year-old then confessed she used the time off to reconnect with her co-stars, and attempted to confirm their relationship would stay intact as they went their separate ways.
She explained, "They probably thought I was crazy. I was like, 'We're still friends, right? Like, you're not gonna stop talking to me anymore?' I was like, 'I'm sorry if I ever upset you,' and was just trying to mend anything.
"'It's been 10 years, and I really want to be friends. You're my sibling.' And then I was on the beach, it was beautiful, and I just sat there crying. It was a very hard time for me."
Mille Bobby Brown and David Harbour Complaint Claims
Brown then explained how her character, Eleven, "was me. And these people were in my life more than my own family. I saw these people more than going home and eating dinner with my family. Saying goodbye to that after 10 years was a very, very emotional thing, and I’m going to miss Eleven more than anything."
Last year, it was reported that Brown had filed a harassment and bullying complaint against Harbour ahead of filming the show's final season.
"Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season," an insider had claimed at the time. "There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months."
The source had also claimed the Enola Holmes star was accompanied by a personal representative on the set while filming the set.
David Harbour Speaks Out
While the results of that investigation were not made public, the duo appeared to shoot down the claims, as Brown declared in a statement, "I changed so much from Season 1 to Season 5, and David was there through all of it. Over time, our relationship became much more collaborative creatively. When you work with someone for that many years, we could really push each other emotionally in scenes."
Brown added, "Even though the series has ended, there’s still a lot of gratitude. Getting to share that experience with him for so many years is something I’ll always remember and value."
Harbour also noted of Brown, "... There is a special bond there. I love her. She loves me." However, he also confessed he had a "breakdown" amid the stress.
"I do suffer from some confusing stuff – it's confusing as hell," he explained in an interview with Variety.
"I think a lot of people have a friend or a brother or a co-worker that deals with mental health stuff, and they're probably pretty confused when that person gets depressed or gets manic or has an episode."
Harbour added, "Under times of extreme stress, that can cause somewhat erratic behavior, and it’s embarrassing, and I'm ashamed of it..."