EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Prince Harry Blew Up His Relationship With Royal Family By Writing His Memoir 'Spare' Revealed — As He 'Gets Set to Beg for Comeback to The Firm'

The trip included a 54-minute meeting with his father, King Charles, 77, at Clarence House – the first time the pair had seen each other in 19 months.

Their meeting came as Charles continues treatment following his cancer diagnosis, announced in February 2024.

Harry's comments have resurfaced as they are reigniting debate over whether Spare, published in 2023, was an act of reconciliation through honesty or the moment he irreparably damaged ties with the institution he left behind.

A palace source told us: "Harry's view has always been that Spare was not written as an act of retaliation against his family, despite how it was interpreted by many people. He genuinely believed he was setting the record straight after years of seeing his life, motivations, and relationships filtered through the perspectives of others. In his mind, some stories had become accepted as fact, which he felt needed to be challenged.

"From Harry's perspective, the memoir was about regaining ownership of his own narrative. He felt he had spent much of his adult life being spoken about rather than listened to, and the book allowed him to explain his experiences in his own words, whether people agreed with them or not."