EXCLUSIVE: Convicted Killer Karmelo Anthony, 19, Assembles High-Powered Appeal Team After Being Slapped With 35-Year Prison Sentence For Fatal Track Meet Stabbing

The legal team announced it has filed a substitution of counsel and will conduct an independent review of Anthony's trial before pursuing all available avenues of appeal.

The motion seeks to replace Anthony's previous appellate counsel with a newly assembled team that includes Texas NAACP President Gary Bledsoe, former prosecutor Michael Ware, veteran attorney Russell Wilson II, Ben Crump Law Chief of Staff Brooke Cluse, Sean Daredia, and Justin Moore. The attorneys said they are handling the appeal on a pro bono basis.

The development comes just weeks after Radar reported Anthony was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a confrontation at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas.