Karmelo Anthony Gruesome Evidence Shock: Jurors Were Shown Massive Photo of Austin Metcalf's Punctured Heart After Fatal Stabbing at High School Event
June 11 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
Jurors deciding the fate of a black Texas high school student accused of killing a white student from a rival school at a track meet took less than three hours to find him guilty of murder.
And RadarOnline.com can report one particularly gruesome piece of evidence may have been the deciding factor.
Horrific Image of the Stabbing Shown to Jurors
Earlier this week, a Collin County jury found 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony guilty of stabbing of Austin Metcalf, 17, at the high school sporting event on April 2, 2025.
The same jury reached a decision on the sentence just a few hours later, ordering Anthony to prison for 35 years. Jurors could have considered manslaughter, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years, but reports from inside the courtroom indicate that may not have been a consideration after the brutal way in which Metcalf was killed.
Perhaps the most graphic piece of evidence presented by the prosecution was an enlarged, poster-sized photo of the stab wound. The horrific image revealed Metcalf’s bloody body, showing a large stab wound in his chest and his punctured heart, detailing just how far Anthony plunged his Ozark Trail folding knife into Metcalf's chest.
Collin County’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Elizabeth Ventura, testified that the knife penetrated deep enough to pierce bone and the heart itself. She described the wound as oval-shaped and 2 inches in length, referring to it as "gaping."
As Ventura presented horrific images, several members of the jury audibly gasped, while one woman put her hand over her mouth. Metcalf's family left the courtroom during the presentation, while Anthony kept his gaze on his lap.
Asked by the prosecution if the stabbing was survivable, Ventura said, "No."
Anthony Argued the Stabbing was Self Defense
Anthony had argued that the stabbing was self-defense after he and Metcalf got into a fight at the track meet. Witnesses told police it all started when Anthony ran under a tent to get away from some rain. That tent was for Frisco Memorial High, Metcalf's school, and when Metcalf told Anthony to leave, a fight ensued.
Anthony, then 17, allegedly dared Metcalf, "Touch me, see what happens," and according to reports, Metcalf responded by either pushing or grabbing Anthony, before Anthony pulled the knife from his bag and stabbed him in the chest.
Metcalf tumbled down some bleachers before his twin brother, Hunter, rushed to his side.
Anthony's Confession
Anthony then reportedly dropped the knife and tried to leave the stadium, attempting to blend in with other exiting students, but was stopped by a coach.
When a police officer eventually arrested Anthony, calling him an "alleged suspect," the killer reportedly admitted: "I'm not alleged, I did it."
A police report claims Anthony cried and told officers that he acted in self-defense. He said Metcalf had "put his hands on me. I told him not to."
Anthony's Files an Appeal
After the guilty verdict, Anthony was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit, a prison outside of Houston, to begin his 35-year sentence.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice also released a new photo of Anthony in which he's seen sporting a shaven head and wearing a sleeveless tunic.
On Wednesday, he officially filed an appeal with the state, asking the court to appoint a lawyer for his defense because he could not afford one.