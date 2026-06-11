Karmelo Anthony Gruesome Evidence Shock: Jurors Were Shown Massive Photo of Austin Metcalf's Punctured Heart After Fatal Stabbing at High School Event

Earlier this week, a Collin County jury found 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony guilty of stabbing of Austin Metcalf, 17, at the high school sporting event on April 2, 2025.

The same jury reached a decision on the sentence just a few hours later, ordering Anthony to prison for 35 years. Jurors could have considered manslaughter, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years, but reports from inside the courtroom indicate that may not have been a consideration after the brutal way in which Metcalf was killed.

Perhaps the most graphic piece of evidence presented by the prosecution was an enlarged, poster-sized photo of the stab wound. The horrific image revealed Metcalf’s bloody body, showing a large stab wound in his chest and his punctured heart, detailing just how far Anthony plunged his Ozark Trail folding knife into Metcalf's chest.

Collin County’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Elizabeth Ventura, testified that the knife penetrated deep enough to pierce bone and the heart itself. She described the wound as oval-shaped and 2 inches in length, referring to it as "gaping."

As Ventura presented horrific images, several members of the jury audibly gasped, while one woman put her hand over her mouth. Metcalf's family left the courtroom during the presentation, while Anthony kept his gaze on his lap.

Asked by the prosecution if the stabbing was survivable, Ventura said, "No."