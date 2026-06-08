Texas Teen Austin Metcalf's Stomach-Churning Autopsy Photos Leave Jurors Stunned — As Accused Killer Karmelo Anthony Looks Away From Graphic Evidence

Jurors tasked with deciding the fate of a Texas teen accused of murdering a student from a rival school appeared visibly shaken when presented with graphic autopsy photos of the victim, RadarOnline.com can report.

Karmelo Anthony, 19, is facing murder charges for the April 2, 2025, stabbing of Austin Metcalf — a 17-year-old student from a rival school — during an altercation at a track meet in Frisco, Texas.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case by calling Collin County’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Elizabeth Ventura, who told jurors that Metcalf’s cause of death was a stab wound to the chest and that the manner was homicide.

As Ventura presented horrific images, several members of the jury audibly gasped, while one woman put her hand over her mouth.

The pictures revealed Metcalf’s bloody body, showing a large stab wound in his chest and his punctured heart. Metcalf's family left the courtroom during the presentation, while Anthony kept his gaze on his lap.