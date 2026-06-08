Texas Teen Austin Metcalf's Stomach-Churning Autopsy Photos Leave Jurors Stunned — As Accused Killer Karmelo Anthony Looks Away From Graphic Evidence
June 8 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Jurors tasked with deciding the fate of a Texas teen accused of murdering a student from a rival school appeared visibly shaken when presented with graphic autopsy photos of the victim, RadarOnline.com can report.
Expert witnesses described the wound as "unsurvivable."
Prosecutors Rest Their Case
Karmelo Anthony, 19, is facing murder charges for the April 2, 2025, stabbing of Austin Metcalf — a 17-year-old student from a rival school — during an altercation at a track meet in Frisco, Texas.
Prosecutors wrapped up their case by calling Collin County’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Elizabeth Ventura, who told jurors that Metcalf’s cause of death was a stab wound to the chest and that the manner was homicide.
As Ventura presented horrific images, several members of the jury audibly gasped, while one woman put her hand over her mouth.
The pictures revealed Metcalf’s bloody body, showing a large stab wound in his chest and his punctured heart. Metcalf's family left the courtroom during the presentation, while Anthony kept his gaze on his lap.
The Wound Was Fatal
According to reports inside the courtroom, Ventura testified that the wound was oval-shaped and 2 inches in length, describing it as "gaping."
She said the wound perforated both the chest bone and the pericardium, the sac that surrounds the heart, and penetrated the right ventricle.
Asked by the prosecution if the stabbing was survivable, Ventura said, "No."
A Fight Turns Deadly
As Radar reported, the deadly encounter happened in April 2025, when Anthony allegedly ran under a tent to get away from some rain during the track and field event. That tent was meant for Frisco Memorial High, Metcalf's school, and when Metcalf told Anthony to leave, a fight ensued.
Anthony, then 17, allegedly dared Metcalf, "Touch me, see what happens," and according to reports, Metcalf responded by either pushing or grabbing Anthony, before Anthony pulled a knife from his bag and stabbed him in the chest.
Collin County prosecutor Bill Wirskye told jurors during opening statements that Metcalf's final words were, "I've been stabbed," after seeing his wound.
The bleeding victim then stumbled down a few rows of bleachers as his twin brother, Hunter, rushed to his side.
Anthony Tried to Blend in With the Crowd
After the stabbing, Anthony reportedly dropped the knife and tried to leave the stadium, attempting to blend in with other exiting students, but was stopped by a coach.
"He plunged a knife into his heart and ran away," Wirskye said in his opening statement. "This case is not self-defense. This was simply senseless."
When a police officer eventually arrested Anthony, calling him an "alleged suspect," the accused reportedly admitted: "I'm not alleged, I did it."
A police report claims Anthony cried and told officers that he acted in self-defense. He said Metcalf had "put his hands on me. I told him not to."
Anthony has officially pleaded "not guilty" to the murder charge. The trial, which could wrap up by the end of the week, has drawn immediate attention due to the races of the two students.