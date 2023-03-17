Biden's Trans Health Secretary Faces Backlash For Praising Her Decision To Wait On Transitioning As She Fights To 'Normalize' Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

A video emerged of activist Dr. Rachel Levine that seemingly caught the transgender activist contradicting her current fight to secure and protect gender-affirming care for minors, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Levine was nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate in 2021 to serve as the 17th Assistant Secretary for Health. With her confirmation, the 65-year-old pediatrician became the first openly transgender assistant health secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

With having first-hand experience with transitioning — and as a mother-of-two — Levine emerged as a leader in the fight to protect trans youth across the country, but a recent video captured the outspoken advocate praising her choice to wait until adulthood to seek gender-affirming care.