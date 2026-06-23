Trump's Trash Troubles Exposed: White House Staff Monitored The Don's Garbage After Prez 'Tossed Out Valuable Utensils' During 'Nighttime Snacking'

Trump's nighttime snack fest is only one slice of his concerning diet, which was even criticized by United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The leader of the MAHA movement lifted the lid on Trump's fast food habits. According to Kennedy, when traveling, the president is often "pumping himself with poison," despite the well-monitored menu he is accustomed to at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, including his more luxurious birthday feast.

On a podcast with Katie Miller, Kennedy said: "The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food – which is McDonald’s and then candy and Diet Coke. He drinks the Diet Coke all the time. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is."

Particularly, Trump loves McDonald's and other fast food.

Republican National Committee chair Joe Gruters previously said: "He had a Filet-o-Fish, a Quarter Pounder, a Big Mac, and I think he combined two of them ... How does a guy that is as senior as him get away with eating all this McDonald’s probably on a consistent basis?"