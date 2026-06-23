Trump's Trash Troubles Exposed: White House Staff Monitored The Don's Garbage After Prez 'Tossed Out Valuable Utensils' During 'Nighttime Snacking'
June 23 2026, Updated 11:33 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump's nighttime snacking reportedly led to mishaps with his valuable cutlery.
Despite growing concerns about his health, the 80-year-old president is reportedly known for chomping away on late-night fatty foods. During his feasts, he's allegedly become quite a slob, including having a disregard for silverware. When his staff discovered his habit, they intervened by monitoring his garbage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump's Trash Monitored by White House Staff
In Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan's upcoming book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, the journalists spoke with those close to the president.
They wrote in the book, "A nighttime snacker, the President would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor."
However, the staff was reportedly alarmed when "he was sometimes throwing out" sterling silver utensils.
Habitual Eating Habits Under Question
Trump's nighttime snack fest is only one slice of his concerning diet, which was even criticized by United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The leader of the MAHA movement lifted the lid on Trump's fast food habits. According to Kennedy, when traveling, the president is often "pumping himself with poison," despite the well-monitored menu he is accustomed to at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, including his more luxurious birthday feast.
On a podcast with Katie Miller, Kennedy said: "The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food – which is McDonald’s and then candy and Diet Coke. He drinks the Diet Coke all the time. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is."
Particularly, Trump loves McDonald's and other fast food.
Republican National Committee chair Joe Gruters previously said: "He had a Filet-o-Fish, a Quarter Pounder, a Big Mac, and I think he combined two of them ... How does a guy that is as senior as him get away with eating all this McDonald’s probably on a consistent basis?"
Moreover, his high-calorie snacking isn't limited to meal times or the night. Even in his recreational time, Trump was spotted scarfing down foods that are less-than recommended by doctors.
In mid-June, he was spotted at a New York Knicks game where he ate pizza and hot dogs in his luxury suite.
Trump's Health Slips in Public Light
Trump's physical and cognitive health remain under question, especially when a bruise, which was often slathered in cover-up makeup, formed on his hand.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and the White House physician even claimed it was the result of hearty handshakes.
However, the former reality star was later diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency and testing showed Trump in fact had swelling in his legs. The bruising on his hand appeared to subside without much further comment from his administration.
President's Cognitive Troubles Spark Fear
As for his mental abilities, including his more birdbrained habits like tossing out silverware, the public worried Trump's mind was slipping.
Ty Cobb, a former member of Trump's legal counsel during his first term in office, alleged Trump displayed symptoms of dementia in April 2026. The White House thoroughly denied the claim.
However, Trump was often seen nodding off and resting his eyes during various important meetings and public appearances. Additionally, his gaffes became more frequent, including repetitively calling Greenland "Iceland."