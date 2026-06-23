EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Inmate Warns Luigi Mangione's Biggest Challenge Behind Bars Will Be 'Hopelessness' — After Accused CEO Assassin's Dramatic Defense Reversal

The founder of Human Garage told Radar, "The moment someone believes they are permanently defined by their past, their pain, their mistakes, or their circumstances, healing becomes much harder."

Lineham, who served time in prison on charges he still disputes, advised the 28-year-old to work on self-growth while being locked away.

He spent 14 months in solitary confinement, and, like Mangione, suffered from chronic pain while in the facility.

Lineham's time in custody taught Lineham valuable lessons, including the idea that trauma lives in the body. He became a wellness expert who reflected on his time in prison as a catalyst for his journey.