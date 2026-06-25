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Home > News > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Woke' Larry David for Saying Donald Trump's UFC Freedom Spectacle Made Him 'Embarrassed to Be American'

picture of Megyn Kelly and Larry David
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly has slammed Larry David for 'turning his nose up' at Donald Trump's UFC event.

June 25 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly blasted Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David for calling Donald Trump's White House UFC spectacle a "travesty."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the political commentator, 55, fumed over the TV mogul saying the event made him "embarrassed to be American."

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'I Wish He Would Stop the Political Stuff'

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picture of Megyn Kelly
Source: @MegynKelly;YOUTUBE

Kelly accused Larry David of being out of touch.

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Kelly said: "Like speaking of DEI and wokeness, Larry David, whose show I enjoy — I think Curb Your Enthusiasm is so clever and very funny — but I just wish he would stop with the political, over-the-top stuff."

She added, "There’s no question Larry lives in either Beverly Hills or Bel Air and is living it up big."

Kelly went on to accuse the Brooklyn-born comic of becoming so out-of-touch that he was "turn(ing) his nose up" at a sport that is inherently "American."

"I don't like UFC because I don't like violence. I don't like boxing. I don't like any violence — I can't handle it," she clarified. "It's not a class thing like it clearly is with Larry David."

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Source: @MegynKelly;YOUTUBE

Kelly laid into David on her YouTube show.

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'It Was Embarrassing'

picture of Larry David
Source: MEGA

The funnyman was vocal in his displeasure of UFC Freedom 250.

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David, 78, gave his thoughts on UFC Freedom 250 while being interviewed at the L.A. premiere of his new sketch show Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.

"What else can you say about it?" he asked. "It was embarrassing. I was embarrassed to be an American."

In 2021, David branded lawyer Alan Dershowitz "disgusting" over his support for Trump, after the two bumped into each other on Martha's Vineyard, eyewitnesses said.

Dershowitz confirmed the fight in a 2022 interview with the New Yorker.

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Larry David Dropped Contact 'Curb' Costar

picture of Larry David
Source: MEGA

David has lost touch with Cheryl Hines due to her marriage with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

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David's TV wife on Curb, actress Cheryl Hines, told NewsNation in December that she had lost contact with him after the show's series finale in April 2024.

"I think he’s mad … because Bobby's in the administration," she speculated at the time.

Hines is married to Trump cabinet member Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in real life.

"I actually think I would be fine talking to Larry," she continued. "Somebody asked me, 'What would happen if you walked into a restaurant and he was there?' I would be happy to see him and I’d say hi and we'd talk for a second."

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Picture of Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Hines suggested David was 'not happy about politics', which seemingly ended their friendship.

Hines, 60, then seemed to downplay her friendship with David, saying: "It's not like Larry and I used to play pickleball and we don't now. You know what I mean?"

"I would really see him at work or things like that once in a while, have lunch, but I haven’t really been around in L.A. the same time he has, so I don’t know," she noted. "I’m sure things would be fine with us. And at the same time, I’m sure he’s not happy about politics."

But Hines admitted there were other figures in the entertainment industry who have privately supported her.

"There are a lot of people who have been great to me, who reach out to me," she said. "They range from, 'Oh my gosh, this is crazy, are you OK?' to 'I love what your husband’s doing and I’m behind you guys 100 per cent.'"

"Yes, I do have a few friends that I know are just very upset by even Bobby being in the administration," she confessed. "It’s very upsetting to them, and I understand that, I respect it. I haven’t had any falling outs. I haven’t had a moment of somebody storming out the door."

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