Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Woke' Larry David for Saying Donald Trump's UFC Freedom Spectacle Made Him 'Embarrassed to Be American'

Kelly said: "Like speaking of DEI and wokeness, Larry David, whose show I enjoy — I think Curb Your Enthusiasm is so clever and very funny — but I just wish he would stop with the political, over-the-top stuff."

She added, "There’s no question Larry lives in either Beverly Hills or Bel Air and is living it up big."

Kelly went on to accuse the Brooklyn-born comic of becoming so out-of-touch that he was "turn(ing) his nose up" at a sport that is inherently "American."

"I don't like UFC because I don't like violence. I don't like boxing. I don't like any violence — I can't handle it," she clarified. "It's not a class thing like it clearly is with Larry David."