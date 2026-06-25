EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande Studies Audrey Hepburn's Films 'to the Point of Obsession' on Desperate Mission to Play Hollywood Starlet in Biopic

Last year, Grande was peppered with questions on whether she'd be open to bringing the iconic actress back to life on the big screen, but the singer played coy.

"Oh my goodness, why is everyone asking me this? You're insane!" she told Access Hollywood.

While Grande may be keeping her rumored acting desires quiet publicly, that doesn't mean she wouldn't jump at the chance.

"Ariana is playing down her ambition in all of this and being very humble when people ask her about playing Audrey, but of course she would kill for that role," a separate insider told Life & Style. "A year ago, that might have seemed way out of her league, but now with the way she delivered in Wicked the industry is taking her very seriously as an actress and not just a pop star, so it’s entirely within reach."