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EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande Studies Audrey Hepburn's Films 'to the Point of Obsession' on Desperate Mission to Play Hollywood Starlet in Biopic

Ariana Grande,Audrey Hepburn
Source: MEGA

June 25 2026, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

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Ariana Grande is on a mission to play Hollywood starlet Audrey Hepburn in a biopic, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The "Thank U Next" singer, 32, once confessed that Hepburn's 1961 classic Breakfast at Tiffany's is her "all-time favorite," and she also has the French phrase "mille tendresse," a reference to a line in the movie, tattooed on the back of her neck.

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Ariana Grande Studies Audrey Hepburn Films

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Audrey Hepburn
Source: MEGA

Audrey Hepburn died in 1993.

"Ariana said Breakfast at Tiffany’s was her favorite Audrey Hepburn movie and clearly, she’s studied all of Audrey’s films to the point of obsession," a source told Radar.

"She has adapted the same hairstyles, fashions, poses and mannerisms," added the source.

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Ariana Grande's Hepburn 'Adoration' Going 'Too Far'

Ariana Grande
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Ariana Grande was 'dangerously thin.'

However, Grande may be taking her "adoration way too far," in an effort to match the late actress' slender figure as she was becoming "dangerously thin," according to the source.

"In Audrey’s case, her thinness was the result of years of food deprivation in Holland during World War II, when she survived starvation by eating bread made from flour of dried tulip bulbs," the source continued. "After the war, Audrey was malnourished, and later in life she couldn’t keep weight on, probably because of her wartime experiences."

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Ariana Grande 'Playing Down Her Ambition' for the Role

Ariana Grande,Audrey Hepburn
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande addressed Audrey Hepburn biopic rumors in January 2025.

Last year, Grande was peppered with questions on whether she'd be open to bringing the iconic actress back to life on the big screen, but the singer played coy.

"Oh my goodness, why is everyone asking me this? You're insane!" she told Access Hollywood.

While Grande may be keeping her rumored acting desires quiet publicly, that doesn't mean she wouldn't jump at the chance.

"Ariana is playing down her ambition in all of this and being very humble when people ask her about playing Audrey, but of course she would kill for that role," a separate insider told Life & Style. "A year ago, that might have seemed way out of her league, but now with the way she delivered in Wicked the industry is taking her very seriously as an actress and not just a pop star, so it’s entirely within reach."

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Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Secretly Split

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Ariana Grande,Ethan Slater
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were 'on and off' prior to their split, according to an insider.

As Radar previously reported, Grande and Ethan Slater quietly ended their relationship some time ago.

"It's amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways," a source shared with People.

But another source hinted there had been ongoing tensions between the now-exes, who had been "on and off for most of this year."

One major clue was when Slater chose not to attend the MTV VMAs with Grande.

"They'd had an argument just days before. But they made up soon after. They've both been running hot and cold with each other," the source claimed. "What they have going is more than a little toxic, but they're keeping it together for now... The relationship is unhealthy for both."

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