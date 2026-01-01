EXCLUSIVE: 'Wicked' Stars' Startling Slimdowns Spark Online Backlash – Bone-baring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Fans Beg Actresses 'To Get Help' After Red Carpet Appearances
Jan. 1 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Wicked's Michelle Yeoh, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo seem to be vanishing before the public's concerned eyes – and fans are expressing fears for the health of the gaunt gals who seem little more than skin and bones.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Yeoh, the Oscar-winning star of 2022's Everything Everywhere All at Once, sparked a social media meltdown with her slimmed-down silhouette at the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good, the second flick in the franchise, in which she plays Madame Morrible.
Fans Alarmed by Shocking Weight Loss
One X user says of the skinny 63-year-old and her castmates: "It's very strange that she, Ariana and Cynthia lost so much weight during the production of these films, to the point of looking ill."
Wraith-like Grande, 32, has whittled her waistline and then some since her days as a teenage Nickelodeon star. Her recent red-carpet appearances have shown the songbird with sunken cheeks and protruding bones.
A doctor consulted by RadarOnline.com, who hasn't treated the pop princess, has estimated that the 5-foot-2 singer probably weighs a scant 87 pounds.
Fans Sound Alarm Over Frailty
"Her face looks hollow, her body looks frail, and she moves like she's made of glass," an observer said of the movie's magical Glinda.
Meanwhile, 38-year-old Erivo – who plays Glinda's green-skinned rival Elphaba – has recently displayed bony fingers, a ropy neck and ultra-toned arms, and reportedly copped to losing at least 20 pounds.
Another fan said: "[Cynthia] used to be normal and kind of defined even. But now she's lost ALL fat and looks like bare bones with some muscles... there's no way this is healthy."