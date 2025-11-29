'Wicked' Star Ariana Grande Shares Emotional Interview Urging Fans to Stop 'Dangerous' Body-Shaming Comments Surrounding Her Weight

In the emotional video, Grande discussed what it has been like growing up in the spotlight and becoming the subject of public scrutiny at an early age. "I've been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all," she shared. "I've heard every version of it — of what's wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons. But that's everything from — even just the simplest thing — your appearance, you know?"

The Grammy winner explained that for young people — famous or not — critical comments can be nearly impossible to ignore. "It's hard to protect yourself from that noise," she said, noting that the pressure is felt universally.

The pop star explained: "I think that it's something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you're experiencing it on, even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner, and someone's granny says, 'Oh my God, you look skinnier! What happened?' or 'You look heavier! What happened?'"

"I think in today's society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn't have at all — commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves," she continued.