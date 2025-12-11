Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Anorexic' Ariana Grande and her Relationship with 'Wicked' Co-Star Cynthia Erivo in Scathing Rant — 'She Looks Like You Could Snap Her In Two With Your Fingers'
Dec. 11 2025, Published 9:22 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has blasted Ariana Grande for being "anorexic" while also criticising her relationship with Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the political commentator, 55, took the pair to task while revisiting her long-standing concerns about celebrity culture.
'She Is Very Clearly Anorexic'
She pin-pointed the Wicked duo as the figureheads of a growing trend of stars becoming "dangerously thin."
The pair's weight-loss has turned into a huge talking point during the hit movie’s never-ending press run.
Megyn said: "Take a look at Ariana Grande right now, of the music industry and now also as an actress starring in Wicked, let's check in on how Ariana, who was raised on television, on Nickelodeon… is doing. She is very clearly anorexic.
"If she's 90 pounds, it's a lot. She looks like you could snap her in two with your fingers."
'Dangerously Thin'
On Grande's close dynamic with Erivo, which has gained traction online due to the pair's overly affectionate nature towards each other, Kelly added: "And she's having some sort of weird, I don't know what it is… sexual? I don’t know, relationship with a they/them, her co-star Cynthia Erivo who also looks dangerously thin."
British actress Erivo, 38, had been dating Lena Waithe, 41, since 2022, while Grande’s romance with fellow Wicked actor Ethan Slater, 33, became public in 2023.
Kelly's remarks about the actresses' bodies mirrored a wave of social media concern, as many users noted how drastically both stars' appearances had changed since they were first cast in the film.
Regular Target
And it's not the first time she’s laid into the pint-sized singer for her appearance.
Back in June, Kelly dismissed Grande’s anti-Donald Trump views by advising her to focus on her weight.
She said: "Ariana Grande needs to put more thought into how to add one half an ounce of fat back onto her body than she does thinking about President Trump being impeached.
"Obviously, she is in the middle of a crisis. “I’m sorry, but this woman looks ill. She is beyond skinny.
"She looks dangerously thin, and someone needs to do an intervention to help her. I’m not saying this to be snarky.
"I genuinely think someone needs to help this woman. She's obviously troubled."
RadarOnline.com recently told how a doctor estimated the 5-foot-2 star probably weighs only 87 pounds, meaning her BMI is 15.9, which is considered severely underweight.
“At that weight, she is severely calorie-deficient," said Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who doesn't treat Grande. "That puts her at high risk for serious problems."
Mirkin believes the singer may suffer from body dysmorphia, a serious condition that causes overwhelming preoccupation and anxiety with perceived body defects.
"The disorder may cause her to even stop eating," he said.
Last month, Grande, 32, shared a 2024 interview in which she opened up about the toll body-shaming has taken on her throughout her career, sharing the clip to her Instagram Stories, with the caption: "resharing this from last year as a loving reminder to all."