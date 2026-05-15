EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell 'On the Verge' of Cutting Dramatic Deal to Secure a Pardon and Freedom After Her 20-year Epstein Conviction
May 15 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
Ghislaine Maxwell is said to be on the verge of cutting a dramatic deal to secure a pardon and freedom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 64-year-old madam of Jeffrey Epstein is currently serving 20 years at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, nicknamed "Club Fed" for its casual atmosphere and minimum security.
Ghislaine Maxwell to Be a Free Woman?
According to new sources, Maxwell may soon be a free woman as she is believed to know too much about the vile clients that Epstein dealt with while sex trafficking young women.
In 2025, following her meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Maxwell was moved from the Florida Prison Details (FCI Tallahassee) to the Texas prison, where inmates are allowed to buy luxury items, including L'Oréal anti-aging cream, as well as take yoga and Pilates classes.
Inmates are also allowed to take part in football, volleyball, and even fencing. But while Maxwell filed a habeas corpus petition in December to challenge her conviction, the government could step in and offer her a pardon, an insider claimed, due to dark secrets she is believed to know.
According to sources, the jailed woman had also sent a message to her sister from behind bars, begging her to send "emails" and "stuff" to an attorney pal who has helped with Maxwell's appeal, which also referred to a "spigot" drying up.
Ghislaine Maxwell's Brother Speaks About Potential Pardon
Insiders explained that "spigot" could be referring to information gleaned from the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice earlier this year.
Sources are now saying there is a "good chance" that Maxwell has even more documents that could implicate several rich and powerful men who are said to be desperate to keep their names from being linked to the vile pedophile.
Despite the potential of being released, her brother, Ian, has thrown water on the rumors, as he recently said, "Until the outcome of her petition is known, there is absolutely no point in Ghislaine wasting time or energy even thinking about a pardon."
He previously explained, "Ghislaine believes [Epstein] was murdered" and declared his sister is not suicidal amid concerns something could occur to her behind bars.
President Trump on a Ghislaine Maxwell Pardon
Epstein was found dead behind bars in August 2019 before he could stand trial for sex trafficking minors. Chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson officially ruled the sex offender's death a suicide, after "careful review of all investigative information."
President Trump has not confirmed he's ready to pardon Maxwell, making it clear in 2025, "I don't rule it in or out. I don't even think about it." While Mawell is said to be considering spilling secrets to be released, Lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee are reportedly divided on the option.
The thought that a pardon might be being considered has left former MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene feeling sick.
"I am shocked that some of my former Republican colleagues on the Oversight Committee are supporting pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell," Greene said last month on X.
'I Am Not Open to a Pardon'
She continued, "The Epstein survivors are adamantly against her receiving a pardon as she was one of their main abusers next to Jeffrey Epstein, and they say she is a serial liar."
"If Trump gives her a pardon, it sets up a very potential quid pro quo," Greene suggested, and added Maxwell would "owe Trump and she will lie to protect people he ask her to."
Despite Greene's rage, Chairman James Comer clarified that the pardon is only a "consideration" for now.
He explained, "I made my position clear: I am not open to a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell..."