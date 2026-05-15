EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell 'On the Verge' of Cutting Dramatic Deal to Secure a Pardon and Freedom After Her 20-year Epstein Conviction

According to new sources, Maxwell may soon be a free woman as she is believed to know too much about the vile clients that Epstein dealt with while sex trafficking young women.

In 2025, following her meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Maxwell was moved from the Florida Prison Details (FCI Tallahassee) to the Texas prison, where inmates are allowed to buy luxury items, including L'Oréal anti-aging cream, as well as take yoga and Pilates classes.

Inmates are also allowed to take part in football, volleyball, and even fencing. But while Maxwell filed a habeas corpus petition in December to challenge her conviction, the government could step in and offer her a pardon, an insider claimed, due to dark secrets she is believed to know.

According to sources, the jailed woman had also sent a message to her sister from behind bars, begging her to send "emails" and "stuff" to an attorney pal who has helped with Maxwell's appeal, which also referred to a "spigot" drying up.