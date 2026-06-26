Brother of Donald Trump's Glamorous P.A. Natalie Harp Slams her Relationship with 'National Embarrassment' Prez

RadarOnline.com can reveal Preston Harp, 38, dubbed the Commander-in-Chief, 80, a "national embarrassment" while discussing Natalie's "unhealthy" links with the White House .

The brother of Donald Trump's glamorous assistant Natalie Harp has blasted her relationship with the president.

Preston Harp is disappointed his sister has linked up with Trump.

Preston is currently estranged from Natalie, 34, courtesy of a family row following the death of their father in 2020.

Following his passing Natalie sided with their mom, but became distant with her relatives.

Preston now lives in his adoptive homeland of Nicaragua, Central America, and had no idea his sister was working alongside Trump until he saw an article about her in 2023.

He said: "She's just like his fan club," before revealing how he felt discovering Natalie was working for Trump.

"I had no idea. And so it just kind of caused some cognitive dissonance.

"I don't understand why my sister, or anyone could want to work for Trump."