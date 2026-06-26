Brother of Donald Trump's Glamorous P.A. Natalie Harp Slams her Relationship with 'National Embarrassment' Prez
June 26 2026, Published 8:28 a.m. ET
The brother of Donald Trump's glamorous assistant Natalie Harp has blasted her relationship with the president.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Preston Harp, 38, dubbed the Commander-in-Chief, 80, a "national embarrassment" while discussing Natalie's "unhealthy" links with the White House.
'I Don't Understand Why My Sister Works For Trump'
Preston is currently estranged from Natalie, 34, courtesy of a family row following the death of their father in 2020.
Following his passing Natalie sided with their mom, but became distant with her relatives.
Preston now lives in his adoptive homeland of Nicaragua, Central America, and had no idea his sister was working alongside Trump until he saw an article about her in 2023.
He said: "She's just like his fan club," before revealing how he felt discovering Natalie was working for Trump.
"I had no idea. And so it just kind of caused some cognitive dissonance.
"I don't understand why my sister, or anyone could want to work for Trump."
'I Can't Connect With That Vibe'
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Preston says he has no desire to re-connect with his sister or their mother, and has no plans even to return to the United States.
He said: "It's hard to believe that's my sister and my mom.
"I can't connect with that vibe, so I'm just going to let it be."
A former host at the right-wing news network OAN, Harp branded Trump her savior in 2019 by signing his federal Right to Try Act, which opened the door for an experimental life-saving cure, as she recovered from stage II bone cancer in her 20s.
'Love Letters' To Trump
The President subsequently gave her a speaking gig at the Republican National Convention in August 2020 before becoming his righthand woman.
Harp has earned the nickname the "human printer" because she constantly follows Trump around with a portable printer, supplying paper copies of emails, news articles, and other documents for him to read rather than having the president look at them on a screen.
RadarOnline.com told how according to new new book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan revealed "Harp wrote Trump adoring letters that she left in his personal spaces, including one that read 'You are all that matters to me.'"
And Trump has apparently returned the sentiment, according to the book, openly telling staffers that Harp "was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids."
"All of you will go off and make money," he would lament, but "she'll never leave me."
However, she has been subject to criticism, especially with some of the more outlandish social media posts she presents to her boss, seeking his final approval before sending them out.
In a viral clip after his second election victory, Trump made a series of comments to Harp for her to post under his Truth Social handle. The aide typed away on her laptop before asking for his thumbs up and posting the statement.
This additional benefit landed her in controversy when a post from Trump's account sparked accusations of using "Hitler's language", with Harp allegedly caught in the middle of the hysteria.