EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart on the Ropes — Scrubbed Shows Spark New Fears for Wobbly Rocker

"I am on vocal rest as I recover from a sinus infection," he explained.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is hardly the first scare for Hot Rod, who scrapped multiple tour dates in 2025 because of a bout with influenza A that his wife, Penny Lancaster, revealed left him feeling more ill than at any point in "his entire life."

He also canceled several shows in 2024 due to strep throat and COVID-19. In 2000, he had a cancerous tumor removed from his thyroid gland, and the year before that, he went public with a secret three-year battle with prostate cancer, which is now believed to be in remission.

At the same time, sources said the still hard-drinking Rock & Roll Hall of Famer – who regularly parties with his 12-piece band following sets – has yielded seemingly little to nothing to age and infirmity.