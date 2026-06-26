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Home > Exclusives > The Real Housewives of New York City
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EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONY' Revamp Remains in Peril — Bravo Execs May Scrap Reality Show Reboot as it Threatens to Be a Snoozefest

Bravo executives are allegedly weighing whether to scrap the 'RHONY' reboot over weak appeal.
Source: BRAVO/YOUTUBE

Bravo executives are allegedly weighing whether to scrap the 'RHONY' reboot over weak appeal.

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June 26 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Bravo execs may scrap the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York City as the reboot threatens to be a snoozefest, insiders told RadarOnline.com.

"There's no breakout star, no compelling conflict, and no storyline that's getting people excited. Executives are nervous," a production source shared.

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Network Denies Explosive Reshoot Rumors Amid Behind-the-Scenes Chaos Claims

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Sources claimed Bravo executives have discussed major changes to the upcoming season of 'The Real Housewives of New York City.'
Source: BRAVO/YOUTUBE

Sources claimed Bravo executives have discussed major changes to the upcoming season of 'The Real Housewives of New York City.'

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A network insider added: "There have been serious discussions about extensive reshoots, major creative changes, and even whether the season should air at all."

A network rep insisted the claims aren't true and that "we are very excited for audiences to watch the next season with this dynamic cast."

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A network representative said Bravo remains excited for audiences to watch the next season of 'The Real Housewives of New York City.'
Source: BRAVO/YOUTUBE

A network representative said Bravo remains excited for audiences to watch the next season of 'The Real Housewives of New York City.'

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