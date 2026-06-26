EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONY' Revamp Remains in Peril — Bravo Execs May Scrap Reality Show Reboot as it Threatens to Be a Snoozefest
June 26 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Bravo execs may scrap the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York City as the reboot threatens to be a snoozefest, insiders told RadarOnline.com.
"There's no breakout star, no compelling conflict, and no storyline that's getting people excited. Executives are nervous," a production source shared.
Network Denies Explosive Reshoot Rumors Amid Behind-the-Scenes Chaos Claims
A network insider added: "There have been serious discussions about extensive reshoots, major creative changes, and even whether the season should air at all."
A network rep insisted the claims aren't true and that "we are very excited for audiences to watch the next season with this dynamic cast."
But another source said: "Nothing feels authentic. The relationships aren't clicking, and the conflicts don't feel real."