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Home > Exclusives > Gwyneth Paltrow
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EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Crappy Betrayer — Gabby Gooper 'Can't Forgive Broken Trust' Dealt Out by Her Hamptons Poo Suspect

Gwyneth Paltrow allegedly can't forgive the broken trust tied to the Hampton poo scandal.
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow allegedly can't forgive the broken trust tied to the Hampton poo scandal.

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June 26 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Gabby Gwyneth Paltrow revealed there's one betrayal she hasn't forgiven – but didn't name names.

Now, insiders told RadarOnline.com the Shakespeare in Love Oscar winner was referring to former confidant Derek Blasberg, a well-connected author and Hollywood social climber.

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Betrayal Claims Spark Speculation

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Derek Blasberg was allegedly identified by insiders as the person behind Gwyneth Paltrow's comments about betrayal and broken trust.
Source: MEGA

Derek Blasberg was allegedly identified by insiders as the person behind Gwyneth Paltrow's comments about betrayal and broken trust.

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"The second she started talking about betrayal and broken trust, everyone thought of Derek," a longtime insider revealed. "There was no mystery inside her circle."

Blasberg was once a fixture in Paltrow's world – but insiders said their relationship never recovered after he supposedly soiled a room at her Hamptons home during a diarrhea episode in 2024 and fled the scene without cleaning up.

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Gwyneth Forgives Mistakes but Never Betrayal or Refusal to Take Accountability

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A source said Paltrow's friendship with Blasberg allegedly never recovered after an incident at her Hamptons home.
Source: Lisa OConnor/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

A source said Paltrow's friendship with Blasberg allegedly never recovered after an incident at her Hamptons home.

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"She can forgive mistakes," another source explained. "What she can't forgive is someone breaking her trust and refusing to take accountability."

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