EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Crappy Betrayer — Gabby Gooper 'Can't Forgive Broken Trust' Dealt Out by Her Hamptons Poo Suspect
June 26 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Gabby Gwyneth Paltrow revealed there's one betrayal she hasn't forgiven – but didn't name names.
Now, insiders told RadarOnline.com the Shakespeare in Love Oscar winner was referring to former confidant Derek Blasberg, a well-connected author and Hollywood social climber.
Betrayal Claims Spark Speculation
"The second she started talking about betrayal and broken trust, everyone thought of Derek," a longtime insider revealed. "There was no mystery inside her circle."
Blasberg was once a fixture in Paltrow's world – but insiders said their relationship never recovered after he supposedly soiled a room at her Hamptons home during a diarrhea episode in 2024 and fled the scene without cleaning up.
Gwyneth Forgives Mistakes but Never Betrayal or Refusal to Take Accountability
"She can forgive mistakes," another source explained. "What she can't forgive is someone breaking her trust and refusing to take accountability."