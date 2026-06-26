EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Crappy Betrayer — Gabby Gooper 'Can't Forgive Broken Trust' Dealt Out by Her Hamptons Poo Suspect

Now, insiders told RadarOnline.com the Shakespeare in Love Oscar winner was referring to former confidant Derek Blasberg , a well-connected author and Hollywood social climber.

Gabby Gwyneth Paltrow revealed there's one betrayal she hasn't forgiven – but didn't name names.

Derek Blasberg was allegedly identified by insiders as the person behind Gwyneth Paltrow's comments about betrayal and broken trust.

"The second she started talking about betrayal and broken trust, everyone thought of Derek," a longtime insider revealed. "There was no mystery inside her circle."

Blasberg was once a fixture in Paltrow's world – but insiders said their relationship never recovered after he supposedly soiled a room at her Hamptons home during a diarrhea episode in 2024 and fled the scene without cleaning up.