EXCLUSIVE: Screwed Hugh! — Beloved Actor Jackman Blames Snubbed Ex Deborra-Lee Furness for Poisoning Pals Against Him
June 26 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Hopping mad Hugh Jackman is blaming ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness for poisoning showbiz pals against him, insiders told RadarOnline.com.
Sources said the Wolverine hunk flipped out after longtime friend Nicole Kidman ignored him and new squeeze Sutton Foster at the Met Gala.
Hollywood Friends Turn Against Hugh
But Jackman is especially upset fellow Aussies like Naomi Watts and Russell Crowe are giving him the cold shoulder, sources said.
"Hugh's increasingly angry over the feeling that more and more people in Hollywood are quietly turning against him," said a source. "He blames Deb for it 100 percent and says there's been a steady drip of poison behind the scenes from her and her camp.
"What's more, it's not just Nicole who seems to be taking sides. Hugh is now convinced Naomi Watts and even Russell Crowe are ditching him for Deb."
Jackman, Furness and Kidman shared a tight-knit bond dating back to the early days of their careers Down Under.
He and Furnesse, 70, split in 2023 and finalized their divorce two years later after a nearly three-decade marriage.
The X-Men star, 57, and Broadway belter Sutton, 51, sparked romance rumors in late 2024 and went public in January 2025.
Hugh Feels Friends Abandoned Him
Since the divorce, "Nicole is firmly Team Deb," said an insider.
"She believes Deb was deeply hurt by how everything unfolded, and Nicole isn't interested in pretending otherwise just because Hugh showed up with a new woman on his arm.
"A lot of people close to Deb feel Hugh did her wrong, and Nicole is one friend who has stayed incredibly protective."
The Greatest Showman star is also devastated at Foster being iced out socially, sources said.
Jackman Ready to Fight Back
A source added: "Hugh's blaming Deb for that too.
"He says it's incredibly unfair that Sutton is being frozen out and judged by people who used to happily socialize with her.
"Hugh is demanding Deb stop stirring the pot. He says things have spiraled way beyond a normal breakup and turned into a coordinated effort to isolate them socially.
"He's furious and says he's no longer prepared to just sit back and take it."