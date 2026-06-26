EXCLUSIVE: Screwed Hugh! — Beloved Actor Jackman Blames Snubbed Ex Deborra-Lee Furness for Poisoning Pals Against Him

But Jackman is especially upset fellow Aussies like Naomi Watts and Russell Crowe are giving him the cold shoulder, sources said.

"Hugh's increasingly angry over the feeling that more and more people in Hollywood are quietly turning against him," said a source. "He blames Deb for it 100 percent and says there's been a steady drip of poison behind the scenes from her and her camp.

"What's more, it's not just Nicole who seems to be taking sides. Hugh is now convinced Naomi Watts and even Russell Crowe are ditching him for Deb."

Jackman, Furness and Kidman shared a tight-knit bond dating back to the early days of their careers Down Under.

He and Furnesse, 70, split in 2023 and finalized their divorce two years later after a nearly three-decade marriage.

The X-Men star, 57, and Broadway belter Sutton, 51, sparked romance rumors in late 2024 and went public in January 2025.