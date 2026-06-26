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Home > Exclusives > Ben Affleck
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EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck Divorce Crushed Jennifer Garner's Career — Ex Says Supporting Troubled Actor Left Her Without Work

ben affleck divorce jennifer garner career ruins
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck's divorce left Jennifer Garner struggling as years spent supporting the actor hurt her career.

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June 26 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Long-suffering Jennifer Garner revealed she "hardly worked" for years amid her divorce from Ben Affleck, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Daredevil costars welcomed three children – Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 13 – after tying the knot in 2005.

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Divorce Changed Garner's Career Forever

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Jennifer Garner said her acting career slowed significantly during her divorce from Ben Affleck and while raising their children.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner said her acting career slowed significantly during her divorce from Ben Affleck and while raising their children.

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The Oscar-winning hunk and the Juno star ranked as one of Hollywood's favorite couples, but in June 2015, they announced their separation one day after celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

Their divorce wasn't finalized until 2018 and with the emotional earthquake in her personal life, Garner's Hollywood career took a backseat.

"First of all, when you're in a performance kind of role, you give up a year, year and a half of performance while you are pregnant, having a baby, recovering," said Garner, 54, who soared to stardom in the TV series Alias.

"When my kids were little, I worked so little, and then we had such an upheaval in our family, that I really hardly worked for a long time."

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Garner's Support For Affleck

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Garner remained supportive of Affleck through multiple rehab stints, including a 2018 trip to a Malibu treatment facility.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Garner remained supportive of Affleck through multiple rehab stints, including a 2018 trip to a Malibu treatment facility.

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Despite that trying time, Garner has been a constant source of support for Affleck, seeing him through multiple stints in rehab.

The Justice League star's first time in rehab was in 2001. In March 2017 Affleck announced he'd completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

In August 2018, the Peppermint actress drove her ex-husband to a treatment facility in Malibu after she'd reportedly staged an intervention with a sober coach at his California home.

At the time, a source said: "What Jen ultimately cares about is his sobriety and whether she can rely on him to co-parent."

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Garner's Loyalty Tested Relationship

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John Miller reportedly hoped Garner would take a step back from Affleck following his split from Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA

John Miller reportedly hoped Garner would take a step back from Affleck following his split from Jennifer Lopez.

Garner was also at Affleck's side when his two-year marriage to Jennifer Lopez collapsed and ended in divorce in February 2025 – with some worrying her devotion to Affleck could damage her relationship with longtime beau John Miller.

Garner allegedly played "mediator" to the pair and Miller had reportedly been hoping Garner would take a "step back" from Affleck.

"John wants Jen for himself," said a source. "He's trying to deal with Ben and Jen's relationship by mostly staying quiet, but it's very hard to do that."

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