EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck Divorce Crushed Jennifer Garner's Career — Ex Says Supporting Troubled Actor Left Her Without Work

The Oscar-winning hunk and the Juno star ranked as one of Hollywood's favorite couples, but in June 2015, they announced their separation one day after celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

Their divorce wasn't finalized until 2018 and with the emotional earthquake in her personal life, Garner's Hollywood career took a backseat.

"First of all, when you're in a performance kind of role, you give up a year, year and a half of performance while you are pregnant, having a baby, recovering," said Garner, 54, who soared to stardom in the TV series Alias.

"When my kids were little, I worked so little, and then we had such an upheaval in our family, that I really hardly worked for a long time."