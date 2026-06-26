EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Stone Wrecked by Ex's Betrayal — 'Basic Instinct' Siren, 68, Says Former Husband Was Furious When She Chose Mastectomy After Cancer Scare

Recalling the frightening ordeal on a recent podcast, Sharon described one tumor as "bigger than the size of my entire left breast," and remembered a doctor warning her, "This is really bad."

Faced with a terrifying decision, the Alpha Dog star said she initially resisted the surgery, then decided to have it immediately – and discovered just as quickly that the man beside her was not who she believed he was, claiming he was less concerned with her cancer than the breasts being removed.

Sharon confessed she at first balked at having surgery, proclaiming, "I don't have cancer," only to promptly give in to her doctor's warnings, saying, "I am deciding that I will have a bilateral, because I'm not f**king around."

But instead of support from the man she relied on the most, Sharon says she received anger.

"My husband said, 'This is ridiculous,' and got up and left the room," she recalled. "He was furious."