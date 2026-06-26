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EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Stone Wrecked by Ex's Betrayal — 'Basic Instinct' Siren, 68, Says Former Husband Was Furious When She Chose Mastectomy After Cancer Scare

Sharon Stone has said her ex-husband opposed her decision to undergo a mastectomy after cancer.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Stone has said her ex-husband opposed her decision to undergo a mastectomy after cancer.

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June 26 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Fiery single star Sharon Stone said one of her marriages imploded when one of her ex-husbands abandoned her when she needed him most, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 68-year-old Casino diva revealed the ex – who she did not name – threw a fit when she agreed to undergo a preventive bilateral mastectomy after doctors discovered massive tumors in her breasts in the early 2000s.

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Sharon Faced Health Crisis Alone

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Sharon Stone said an ex-husband reacted angrily when she chose to undergo a preventive bilateral mastectomy after doctors found large breast tumors.
Source: OFA / ZOJ / WENN / MEGA

Sharon Stone said an ex-husband reacted angrily when she chose to undergo a preventive bilateral mastectomy after doctors found large breast tumors.

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Recalling the frightening ordeal on a recent podcast, Sharon described one tumor as "bigger than the size of my entire left breast," and remembered a doctor warning her, "This is really bad."

Faced with a terrifying decision, the Alpha Dog star said she initially resisted the surgery, then decided to have it immediately – and discovered just as quickly that the man beside her was not who she believed he was, claiming he was less concerned with her cancer than the breasts being removed.

Sharon confessed she at first balked at having surgery, proclaiming, "I don't have cancer," only to promptly give in to her doctor's warnings, saying, "I am deciding that I will have a bilateral, because I'm not f**king around."

But instead of support from the man she relied on the most, Sharon says she received anger.

"My husband said, 'This is ridiculous,' and got up and left the room," she recalled. "He was furious."

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Cancer Crisis Ended Marriage Illusion

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Stone claimed her husband's anger focused on the loss of her breasts rather than her health scare.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Stone claimed her husband's anger focused on the loss of her breasts rather than her health scare.

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She insisted his fury was not centered on the possibility that she might die, but rather on the reality of the removal of her breasts – a detail that turned Sharon's medical emergency into a moment of deep betrayal.

The Quick and the Dead star said her shocked doctor confronted her husband, saying: "You need to sit down. If I had more patients like her, we'd have more women alive today."

That was when, by Stone's account, the illusion of their bond was shattered and she knew immediately the marriage was a sham.

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Sharon Walked Away for Good

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Stone said her marriage ended after the medical crisis, while ex-husband Phil Bronstein was not identified in her account.
Source: NC1 / WENN / MEGA

Stone said her marriage ended after the medical crisis, while ex-husband Phil Bronstein was not identified in her account.

"That was it," she recalled. "It was over."

And while she refused to identify her betrayer, she was married to her second husband, Pulitzer-nominated journalist Phil Bronstein, from 1998 to 2004.

Luckily, the tumors turned out to be benign, but the experience was lethal to Stone's idea of being married and she's been single ever since.

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