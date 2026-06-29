Tupac Shakur's Brother Reveals Intimate Details on Late Rapper's Life Away From Music — As He Admits Family Members Are All 'Carrying On' After His Horrific Murder

Nearly three decades after Tupac Shakur's death, his brother is shining a light on what life away from the public eye looked like for the beloved rapper. Mopreme Shakur reflected on the investigation into his brother's death, especially after the arrest of Duane "Keffe D" Davis, and hopes to get "justice" for Tupac during the upcoming trial against the alleged killer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Mopreme Shakur Recalls Brotherly Banter

Source: MEGA Mopreme reflected on Tupac's life behind-the-scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

In life, according to Mopreme, Tupac "was a lot of fun." When asked what Tupac was like behind the scenes, Mopreme told CNN News Central anchor Sara Sidner, "He had a lot of energy. It was like his governor on his – his governor was set high." Mopreme fondly reflected on their sibling dynamic, especially as they teased each other even throughout adult life. "He would mess with me a lot because we'd be in meetings or at the studio," he said. "I'd fall asleep and he'd come over and, you know, and heat up a coin and put it on my head. You know, brother stuff." He added, "So, I miss him a great deal. But we still carrying it on, you know what I mean?" Snider summed up Mopreme's comments saying, "The teasing, the taunting. It’s all a part of it." Mopreme agreed, "Yes, ma'am."

Article continues below advertisement

Tupac Offered Mopreme Support

Source: MEGA The two brothers celebrated the success of 'Feels Good.'

Article continues below advertisement

Further, Mopreme reflected on Tupac's softer side. After all, the pair was with each other during the beginning of their respective musical careers. When Mopreme went number one with Feels Good, Tupac was incredibly supportive. Mopreme recalled, "Pac was super amped up. He was inspired. He was happy for me. He linked up with Digital Underground, rest in peace, Shock G, Digital Underground, and – which led to more opportunities ...Then baby bro (ph) come along to do his thing. I wanted him to have a number one hit." He added, "You know, so we just worked hard. We worked hard. We didn’t know much about the business, but we had a lot of talent. And it was, you know, magnifying that."

Article continues below advertisement

Tupac's Murder Nearly Hits Three Decade Anniversary

Source: MEGA Tupac died on September 13, 1996.

Article continues below advertisement

Tupac was killed after a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was riding along with Marion "Suge" Knight when several unidentified individuals pulled up via car alongside them and opened fire. The musician died on September 13, 1996, in the hospital due to complications from the incident. Despite an investigation, the case remained unsolved for decades. Davis publicly admitted in a book to being involved, but was not arrested until 2023. He pled not guilty to the charge against him – one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Article continues below advertisement

Keffe D Pleads Not Guilty

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA The alleged killer pleaded not guilty to the charges.