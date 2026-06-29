Tupac Shakur's Brother Reveals Intimate Details on Late Rapper's Life Away From Music — As He Admits Family Members Are All 'Carrying On' After His Horrific Murder
June 29 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Nearly three decades after Tupac Shakur's death, his brother is shining a light on what life away from the public eye looked like for the beloved rapper.
Mopreme Shakur reflected on the investigation into his brother's death, especially after the arrest of Duane "Keffe D" Davis, and hopes to get "justice" for Tupac during the upcoming trial against the alleged killer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mopreme Shakur Recalls Brotherly Banter
In life, according to Mopreme, Tupac "was a lot of fun."
When asked what Tupac was like behind the scenes, Mopreme told CNN News Central anchor Sara Sidner, "He had a lot of energy. It was like his governor on his – his governor was set high."
Mopreme fondly reflected on their sibling dynamic, especially as they teased each other even throughout adult life. "He would mess with me a lot because we'd be in meetings or at the studio," he said. "I'd fall asleep and he'd come over and, you know, and heat up a coin and put it on my head. You know, brother stuff."
He added, "So, I miss him a great deal. But we still carrying it on, you know what I mean?"
Snider summed up Mopreme's comments saying, "The teasing, the taunting. It’s all a part of it."
Mopreme agreed, "Yes, ma'am."
Tupac Offered Mopreme Support
Further, Mopreme reflected on Tupac's softer side. After all, the pair was with each other during the beginning of their respective musical careers. When Mopreme went number one with Feels Good, Tupac was incredibly supportive.
Mopreme recalled, "Pac was super amped up. He was inspired. He was happy for me. He linked up with Digital Underground, rest in peace, Shock G, Digital Underground, and – which led to more opportunities ...Then baby bro (ph) come along to do his thing. I wanted him to have a number one hit."
He added, "You know, so we just worked hard. We worked hard. We didn’t know much about the business, but we had a lot of talent. And it was, you know, magnifying that."
Tupac's Murder Nearly Hits Three Decade Anniversary
Tupac was killed after a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was riding along with Marion "Suge" Knight when several unidentified individuals pulled up via car alongside them and opened fire.
The musician died on September 13, 1996, in the hospital due to complications from the incident.
Despite an investigation, the case remained unsolved for decades.
Davis publicly admitted in a book to being involved, but was not arrested until 2023. He pled not guilty to the charge against him – one count of murder with a deadly weapon.
Keffe D Pleads Not Guilty
Mopreme is now seeking justice for his brother.
"The guy said he did it. He said he did it. He wrote he did it," Mopreme pointed out.
The trial is slated to start in early August, and Mopreme plans to attend parts of the legal proceedings in person.
"Pac deserves – deserved justice. You know, he was done dirty. He was unarmed," he said. "So, you know, we in God’s hands right now. We in God’s hands right now because not for his arrest 30 years later we wouldn’t have no chance at justice. So, keep on praying."