Tupac Shakur Death Conspiracy: Stepbrother Files Jaw-Dropping Lawsuit Claiming Several Individuals Were Involved in Rapper's Tragic Murder

The Changes hitmaker was murdered in 1996 in a case that remained cold until Davis' arrest in September 2023. In Maurice's lawsuit, exclusively obtained by Radar, he argues that recent evidence, which includes the grand jury testimony and the 2025 Netflix doc, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, claims the murder was a coordinated plot.

The complaint reads, "For the first time in nearly 30 years, threads are starting to come together," and claims the mystery individuals "have not been held accountable for their crimes.”

The filing claims that recent developments, including the Combs documentary, have put fresh eyes on his stepbrother's tragic death. The lawsuit notes these sources include testimony suggesting many more individuals may have been behind Tupac's murder, by helping the culprits plan or finance the shooting.

In the suit, allegations raised in the documentary are noted, pointing to former insiders connected to Combs’ record label, and claiming possible involvement by high-level figures in the music industry.