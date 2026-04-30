Tupac Shakur Death Conspiracy: Stepbrother Files Jaw-Dropping Lawsuit Claiming Several Individuals Were Involved in Rapper's Tragic Murder
April 30 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
The stepbrother of Tupac Shakur has filed a new bombshell civil lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal, alleging that the iconic rapper's death involved several unknown people, and not just the man rotting behind bars currently.
Maurice Shakur is now seeking damages for wrongful death against Duane Keith Davis, who is currently incarcerated at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas and waiting for his trial this year, and up to 100 unnamed defendants.
Tupac Shakur Lawsuit Details
The Changes hitmaker was murdered in 1996 in a case that remained cold until Davis' arrest in September 2023. In Maurice's lawsuit, exclusively obtained by Radar, he argues that recent evidence, which includes the grand jury testimony and the 2025 Netflix doc, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, claims the murder was a coordinated plot.
The complaint reads, "For the first time in nearly 30 years, threads are starting to come together," and claims the mystery individuals "have not been held accountable for their crimes.”
The filing claims that recent developments, including the Combs documentary, have put fresh eyes on his stepbrother's tragic death. The lawsuit notes these sources include testimony suggesting many more individuals may have been behind Tupac's murder, by helping the culprits plan or finance the shooting.
In the suit, allegations raised in the documentary are noted, pointing to former insiders connected to Combs’ record label, and claiming possible involvement by high-level figures in the music industry.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and the Netflix Doc
Despite being accused of being involved in Tupac's drive-by shooting, Combs has denied any role. The Bad Boys Records founder's legal team had also previously threatened to sue Netflix and producer Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, claiming they stole behind-the-scenes footage filmed before his 2024 arrest.
The lawsuit seeks to invoke California's "delayed discovery" doctrine, claiming key facts kept under wraps for years only recently became accessible.
Davis remains the only person criminally charged in connection with the killing. Prosecutors allege he planned the attack, though he has pleaded not guilty and is expected to stand trial later in August 2026.
The Alleged Mastermind Behind Tupac Shakur's Murder
According to the complaint, individuals connected to the case did everything in their power to hide the truth, preventing the California Love rapper's family from identifying those responsible.
Maurice, who filed the lawsuit as administrator of the estate of Mutulu Shakur, Tupac's stepfather, is seeking unspecified damages, including the loss of support suffered by Tupac's family.
"Loss of love, companionship, comfort, care, assistance, protection, affection, society, and moral support," the lawsuit notes, as the impact of the legendary performer's death.
Davis, the only current suspect arrested for Tupac's murder, was a Compton gangster who was allegedly the mastermind behind the hit. While he has pleaded not guilty, the jailed suspect did admit to supplying the gun that killed Tupac, but claimed his nephew pulled the trigger.
Details From That Nightmare Night
Tupac was shot four times while in the passenger seat of Suge Knight's BMW on the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996. Knight was the co-founder of Death Row Records, which had signed Tupac as well as fellow rapper Snoop Dogg.
"We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up, and he telling us what happened and (saying) 'Pac gonna be alright, he going to pull through he got shot nine times before he going to be alright,'" Snoop recalled from the nightmare night.
He added, "We feeling like it's gonna be alright until we go to the hospital and see that it ain't alright."
However, when Snoop arrived at the hospital and saw Tupac with "tubes in him," he recalled, "... I could just feel like he wasn't even there and I fainted."