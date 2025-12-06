Your tip
'Outrageous and Offensive': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mom Explodes at Netflix and Denounces Shocking Claim Her Son Slapped Her After 1991 Tragedy

Photo of Diddy and Janice Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean Combs’ mother, Janice Combs, condemning Netflix’s docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning'.

Profile Image

Dec. 6 2025, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, is pushing back fiercely against what she calls "lies" in Netflix's newly released docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, accusing the streamer of using a fabricated allegation that her son once slapped her to sensationalize the show, RadarOnline.com can report.

The eight-part series, executive-produced by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson and directed by Alexandria Stapleton, revisits decades of accusations surrounding Combs, who is currently serving a four-year prison sentence.

outrageous offensive sean diddy combs mom explodes netflix shocking claim
Source: MEGA

Janice Combs accused Netflix of intentionally misleading viewers.

In a statement released Saturday, December 6, the 80-year-old matriarch condemned Netflix's depiction of her son's early family life, insisting the project is riddled with distortions. "I am writing this statement to correct some of the lies presented in the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, released on December 2, 2025," she said. "These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean's upbringing and family life is intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation."

She took particular aim at a scene featuring former Bad Boy executive Kirk Burrows, who claims Diddy slapped his mother following the deadly 1991 City College event. "The allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false," she said.

Calling the tragedy "a very sad day for all of us", Janice accused Kirk of exploiting the incident for personal gain. "For him to use this tragedy and incorporate fake narratives to further his prior failed and current attempt to gain what was never his, Bad Boy Records is wrong, outrageous and past offensive."

outrageous offensive sean diddy combs mom explodes netflix shocking claim
Source: MEGA

Combs is accused of slapping his mother after the deadly 1991 City College event.

Janice's statement marks the latest escalation in the battle between the Combs family and the Netflix production, which they say was designed to be "salacious to promote the series". She has been a steady presence throughout her son's trial, attending court with her grandchildren during proceedings that covered allegations of sex trafficking, drugs, violence, and what prosecutors called "freak-offs".

outrageous offensive sean diddy combs mom explodes netflix shocking claim
Source: MEGA

Janice has been a regular presence in court throughout Combs' trial.

Diddy, 56, was convicted in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and began serving his sentence at Fort Dix FCI in New Jersey in October. He is eligible for release in June 2028 and is currently pursuing a fast-track appeal.

The dispute with Netflix intensified after the rapper's legal team issued a cease-and-desist letter and labeled the series a "hit piece", accusing the streamer of "corporate retaliation". Netflix has rejected those claims, stating: "This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution… Curtis Jackson is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate."

