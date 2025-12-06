'Outrageous and Offensive': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mom Explodes at Netflix and Denounces Shocking Claim Her Son Slapped Her After 1991 Tragedy

In a statement released Saturday, December 6, the 80-year-old matriarch condemned Netflix's depiction of her son's early family life, insisting the project is riddled with distortions. "I am writing this statement to correct some of the lies presented in the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, released on December 2, 2025," she said. "These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean's upbringing and family life is intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation."

She took particular aim at a scene featuring former Bad Boy executive Kirk Burrows, who claims Diddy slapped his mother following the deadly 1991 City College event. "The allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false," she said.

Calling the tragedy "a very sad day for all of us", Janice accused Kirk of exploiting the incident for personal gain. "For him to use this tragedy and incorporate fake narratives to further his prior failed and current attempt to gain what was never his, Bad Boy Records is wrong, outrageous and past offensive."