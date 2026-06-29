Josh Duggar's Lawyer Claims Disgraced TLC Star Was Cut Off From Contact as Prison Transfers Are Being Used as 'Punishment'
June 29 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Josh Duggar's latest prison transfer was called "punitive" by his attorney, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The reality star was held in FCI Seagoville, which is a low-security prison outside Dallas, Texas, before he was moved to the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas – a move his team previously claimed was done without their knowledge. Duggar was once again transferred; this time to FTC Oklahoma City.
Josh Duggar's Prison Transfers Allegedly Used as Punishment
The 19 Kids and Counting alum's attorney, Beau Brindley, alleged correctional officers opened Duggar's legal mail while at Seagoville. When Duggar, 38, reported the infraction during a court hearing, he was allegedly told by staff he'd be transferred.
Further, the staff allegedly deleted Duggar's list of approved contacts, cutting off the attorney's access to their client, according to TMZ.
Disgraced TLC Star Expects Another Transfer
When Duggar was first suspiciously moved to Fort Worth, Brindley told Radar, "The Bureau of Prisons does not provide us with advance notice of prisoner transfers for security reasons. My office is investigating to verify Josh's well-being."
Radar contacted a representative for Duggar for comment on the latest move.
The convicted felon is unlikely to remain at the Oklahoma City location, as it's usually used as a holding area. As for where the Bureau of Prisons intends to permanently house him, no word yet.
The Oklahoma facility houses both male and female inmates with an approximate population of 1,067 incarcerated individuals. The facility's admissions and orientations handbook notes, "One of our primary goals is to provide a constant workforce for the institution. The institution houses other inmates, such as in-transit holdovers and parole violators."
Whereas the Fort Worth facility was notably medically-focused with intensive wellness options, the new location is more standard and basic in nature.
Josh Duggar Serving 12 Year Sentence
Duggar is serving time for federal convictions for possessing CSAM (child sexual abuse material). He was arrested in April 2021, and he pleaded not guilty.
Special agent Gerald Faulkner described Duggar's computer drives as "in the top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."
He was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison with 20 years of supervised release. However, he requested his conviction be overturned.
On June 1, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas Judge Timothy Brooks denied Duggar’s appeal, citing a deadline issue.
Josh Duggar's History of Sexual Misconduct
Before his stint in jail, Duggar was accused, but not charged, of several additional sexual misconduct incidents.
In incidents from 2002–2003, during which time Duggar admitted he "acted inexcusably" according to an uncovered police report, Duggar touched the breasts and genitals of his sisters.
His parents reportedly sent him away from home for alleged counseling treatment. Authorities were reportedly alerted, but no official action was taken.
Family Research Council's president, Tony Perkins, said, "Josh believes that the situation will make it difficult for him to be effective in his current work. We believe this is the best decision for Josh and his family at this time. We will be praying for everyone involved."