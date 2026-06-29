Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Josh Duggar

Josh Duggar's Lawyer Claims Disgraced TLC Star Was Cut Off From Contact as Prison Transfers Are Being Used as 'Punishment'

Josh Duggar mugshot
Source: MEGA

Josh Duggar was transferred to Oklahoma.

Profile Image

June 29 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Josh Duggar's latest prison transfer was called "punitive" by his attorney, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The reality star was held in FCI Seagoville, which is a low-security prison outside Dallas, Texas, before he was moved to the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas – a move his team previously claimed was done without their knowledge. Duggar was once again transferred; this time to FTC Oklahoma City.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Duggar's Prison Transfers Allegedly Used as Punishment

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Josh Duggar and family
Source: TLC

Duggar's attorneys claimed he's been cut off.

Article continues below advertisement

The 19 Kids and Counting alum's attorney, Beau Brindley, alleged correctional officers opened Duggar's legal mail while at Seagoville. When Duggar, 38, reported the infraction during a court hearing, he was allegedly told by staff he'd be transferred.

Further, the staff allegedly deleted Duggar's list of approved contacts, cutting off the attorney's access to their client, according to TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement

Disgraced TLC Star Expects Another Transfer

A photo of the Duggar family
Source: TLC

Duggar has been held at three different facilities this month.

Article continues below advertisement

When Duggar was first suspiciously moved to Fort Worth, Brindley told Radar, "The Bureau of Prisons does not provide us with advance notice of prisoner transfers for security reasons. My office is investigating to verify Josh's well-being."

Radar contacted a representative for Duggar for comment on the latest move.

The convicted felon is unlikely to remain at the Oklahoma City location, as it's usually used as a holding area. As for where the Bureau of Prisons intends to permanently house him, no word yet.

The Oklahoma facility houses both male and female inmates with an approximate population of 1,067 incarcerated individuals. The facility's admissions and orientations handbook notes, "One of our primary goals is to provide a constant workforce for the institution. The institution houses other inmates, such as in-transit holdovers and parole violators."

Whereas the Fort Worth facility was notably medically-focused with intensive wellness options, the new location is more standard and basic in nature.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Duggar Serving 12 Year Sentence

A photo of Josh Duggar, Anna Duggar
Source: X/@joshduggar

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

Duggar is serving time for federal convictions for possessing CSAM (child sexual abuse material). He was arrested in April 2021, and he pleaded not guilty.

Special agent Gerald Faulkner described Duggar's computer drives as "in the top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."

He was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison with 20 years of supervised release. However, he requested his conviction be overturned.

On June 1, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas Judge Timothy Brooks denied Duggar’s appeal, citing a deadline issue.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Donald Trump ranted on Truth Social about the Supreme Court's E. Jean Carroll decision.

Trump Slams 'Fake' E. Jean Carroll Case in Meltdown — After Supreme Court Rejects Prez's Bid to Appeal $5Million Verdict

Daveigh Chase's cause of death has been revealed to be AIDS.

'The Ring' Actress Daveigh Chase's Cause of Death Revealed — Former Child Star Died Following Secret AIDS Battle at Age 35

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Duggar's History of Sexual Misconduct

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Josh Duggar
Source: X/@joshduggar

Duggar has an array of allegations against him.

Before his stint in jail, Duggar was accused, but not charged, of several additional sexual misconduct incidents.

In incidents from 2002–2003, during which time Duggar admitted he "acted inexcusably" according to an uncovered police report, Duggar touched the breasts and genitals of his sisters.

His parents reportedly sent him away from home for alleged counseling treatment. Authorities were reportedly alerted, but no official action was taken.

Family Research Council's president, Tony Perkins, said, "Josh believes that the situation will make it difficult for him to be effective in his current work. We believe this is the best decision for Josh and his family at this time. We will be praying for everyone involved."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.