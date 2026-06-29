Josh Duggar's Lawyer Claims Disgraced TLC Star Was Cut Off From Contact as Prison Transfers Are Being Used as 'Punishment'

When Duggar was first suspiciously moved to Fort Worth, Brindley told Radar, "The Bureau of Prisons does not provide us with advance notice of prisoner transfers for security reasons. My office is investigating to verify Josh's well-being."

Radar contacted a representative for Duggar for comment on the latest move.

The convicted felon is unlikely to remain at the Oklahoma City location, as it's usually used as a holding area. As for where the Bureau of Prisons intends to permanently house him, no word yet.

The Oklahoma facility houses both male and female inmates with an approximate population of 1,067 incarcerated individuals. The facility's admissions and orientations handbook notes, "One of our primary goals is to provide a constant workforce for the institution. The institution houses other inmates, such as in-transit holdovers and parole violators."

Whereas the Fort Worth facility was notably medically-focused with intensive wellness options, the new location is more standard and basic in nature.