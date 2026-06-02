Disgraced Josh Duggar Transferred to Facility for 'Special Medical and Mental Health Needs' as Ex-TLC Star Serves 12-Year Sentence for Child Pornography Charges
June 2 2026, Updated 1:15 p.m. ET
Josh Duggar's health concerns have thrown a wrinkle in his 12-year sentence for child pornography.
The disgraced TLC star, who previously whined no one cares about him behind bars, was held at FCI Seagoville, which is a low-security prison outside Dallas, Texas. However, he has since been moved to the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, for undisclosed medical treatment, according to records viewed by RadarOnline.com.
Josh Duggar Sent to Medical Facility
The facility treats inmates of various security levels and charges, and the BOP website describes it as "an administrative security federal medical center with a detention center."
They are equipped to handle both mental and physical health needs. Inmates are transferred when medically necessary care exceeds the capabilities of their assigned corrections facility, which includes long-term treatments.
No word yet on Duggar's medical status. Radar contacted the facility and Duggar's attorney for comment.
Duggar, 38, previously faced an array of sexual misconduct allegations, including eventual federal charges of receiving and possessing CSAM (child sexual abuse material).
Special agent Gerald Faulkner described Duggar's computer drives as "in the top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."
He was arrested in April 2021. Duggar pleaded not guilty in the trial.
When given bail, he was put under strict conditions since there were children, his own, living in his house. The judge ordered that he was only allowed to have contact with those children in the presence of his wife. Further, he was required to wear an ankle monitor and was not allowed access to the internet.
Ultimately, a jury found Duggar, who believes God still calls him to work in politics, guilty, and he was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison with 20 years of supervised release.
Josh Duggar Previously Received Counseling Treatment
Duggar was accused, but not charged, with an array of additional sexual misconduct incidents. In 2015, an uncovered police report claimed Duggar admitted he "acted inexcusably" in incidents from 2002–2003.
During the time, Duggar touched the breasts and genitals of his sisters. His parents admitted to learning of his behavior and disciplining him at home. When allegations from family members and family friends persisted, his parents claimed they sent him away from home for alleged counseling treatment.
Authorities were reportedly alerted to the allegations in 2003, but no official action was taken. Family Research Council's president, Tony Perkins, said, "Josh believes that the situation will make it difficult for him to be effective in his current work. We believe this is the best decision for Josh and his family at this time. We will be praying for everyone involved."
Josh Duggar Shares New Home with Joe Exotic
Duggar's new facility also houses Joe Exotic, the businessman who operated the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, and is best known for his appearances on Netflix's Tiger King.
He was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, violation of the Endangered Species Act, and more.
In 2021, Exotic, 63, was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He was transferred to a medical facility in North Carolina before being transferred to the Texas facility.
Three years later, he was quarantined due to an outbreak of scabies.
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Josh Duggar's Brother Joseph Charged With Sex Crimes
Years after Josh's trial, his brother, Joseph, was charged with similar allegations. Josh allegedly taunted Joseph in an email before his arrest, claiming other family members could be next.
The 38-year-old pleaded not guilty to charges of lewd and lascivious behavior – molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.