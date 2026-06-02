Disgraced Josh Duggar Transferred to Facility for 'Special Medical and Mental Health Needs' as Ex-TLC Star Serves 12-Year Sentence for Child Pornography Charges

Duggar, 38, previously faced an array of sexual misconduct allegations, including eventual federal charges of receiving and possessing CSAM (child sexual abuse material).

Special agent Gerald Faulkner described Duggar's computer drives as "in the top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."

He was arrested in April 2021. Duggar pleaded not guilty in the trial.

When given bail, he was put under strict conditions since there were children, his own, living in his house. The judge ordered that he was only allowed to have contact with those children in the presence of his wife. Further, he was required to wear an ankle monitor and was not allowed access to the internet.

Ultimately, a jury found Duggar, who believes God still calls him to work in politics, guilty, and he was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison with 20 years of supervised release.