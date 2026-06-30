Inside Trump's World Cup No-Show: Prez 'Wary' of Being Booed and Saving Himself for 'Handing Over Trophy' in Ratings Boom

But according to Barack Obama's former media director, Federico de Jesus, Trump's World Cup no-show is not out of character – as he's saving himself for the "ratings" boom.

He told the BBC, "Look at when he has attended other sports events. He went to the Super Bowl (last year in New Orleans), not regular-season games. It's the main event – the World Cup final – where the ratings will be. Expect the same again."

De Jesus believes Obama "would definitely have approached it differently," suggesting that he would have attended the opening ceremony "and been a gracious host and diplomat."