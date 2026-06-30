EXCLUSIVE: The Heartbreaking Way Prince William is 'Channelling the Spirit of Tragic Mom Diana' on Her 65th Birthday

The 44-year-old prince is marking the third anniversary of his Homewards initiative, launched in 2023, with the ambition of making homelessness "rare, brief and unrepeated."

Prince William is honoring the legacy of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales , by intensifying his campaign to tackle homelessness as she would have celebrated her 65th birthday, with those close to his work telling RadarOnline.com the future king is determined to continue the compassionate approach which defined one of his tragic mom's most enduring charitable causes.

The program is operating across six locations in the UK and has already invested the equivalent of around $2.6million through its Homewards Fund, while securing a further $4.8million in grants and private philanthropy.

Another $3.1million worth of donated household goods has furnished homes, more than 250 people have been helped into stable employment, and 31 people in Aberdeen have moved into permanent housing created through the project.

William has often credited childhood visits to homeless shelters with Diana for shaping his commitment to the issue.

One royal source said the timing of William's latest heartbreaking intervention carried particular emotional significance.

They added: "William's latest work has always been deeply personal for him because it was his mother who first opened his eyes to homelessness as a child. Diana believed every person deserved dignity, compassion and practical support, and William sees Homewards as a continuation of those values.

"Marking what would have been her 65th birthday this year by focusing on this cause feels like the most meaningful tribute he could make, and it feels like he is really channelling her spirit with this."