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EXCLUSIVE: The Heartbreaking Way Prince William is 'Channelling the Spirit of Tragic Mom Diana' on Her 65th Birthday

Photo of Prince William and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Prince William has honored his beloved mother in the best way.

June 30 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Prince William is honoring the legacy of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, by intensifying his campaign to tackle homelessness as she would have celebrated her 65th birthday, with those close to his work telling RadarOnline.com the future king is determined to continue the compassionate approach which defined one of his tragic mom's most enduring charitable causes.

The 44-year-old prince is marking the third anniversary of his Homewards initiative, launched in 2023, with the ambition of making homelessness "rare, brief and unrepeated."

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Prince William Honors Princess Diana's Legacy

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Photo of Prince William and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Prince William honored the enduring legacy of his late mother.

The program is operating across six locations in the UK and has already invested the equivalent of around $2.6million through its Homewards Fund, while securing a further $4.8million in grants and private philanthropy.

Another $3.1million worth of donated household goods has furnished homes, more than 250 people have been helped into stable employment, and 31 people in Aberdeen have moved into permanent housing created through the project.

William has often credited childhood visits to homeless shelters with Diana for shaping his commitment to the issue.

One royal source said the timing of William's latest heartbreaking intervention carried particular emotional significance.

They added: "William's latest work has always been deeply personal for him because it was his mother who first opened his eyes to homelessness as a child. Diana believed every person deserved dignity, compassion and practical support, and William sees Homewards as a continuation of those values.

"Marking what would have been her 65th birthday this year by focusing on this cause feels like the most meaningful tribute he could make, and it feels like he is really channelling her spirit with this."

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Princess Diana's Lasting Influence

Photo of Princess Diana during visit to Day Centre for Young Homeless
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana introduced her young children to homeless shelters.

Another insider said Diana's influence remained central to the prince's approach.

The source added: "Diana transformed public attitudes by treating people experiencing homelessness with warmth and humanity rather than judgment. William has inherited the belief that lasting change comes from listening, bringing people together, and challenging the systems that allow vulnerable people to fall through the cracks. William wants her legacy to be measured not just in memories, but in lives changed."

Diana, killed in Paris in 1997 aged 36 in a high-speed crash, became renowned for using her public profile to champion marginalized communities.

Alongside her work on homelessness, she supported organizations helping people living with HIV and AIDS, campaigned against landmines, visited hospitals around the world, and worked with charities supporting children, cancer patients, and those affected by leprosy.

Her willingness to embrace those often overlooked by society helped redefine the modern role of the monarchy.

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Prince William's Powerful Message

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

The Homewards initiative has invested millions into local communities.

Speaking to mark three years of Homewards, the future king argued homelessness should no longer be viewed as the responsibility of individuals alone.

He declared, "Homelessness is not an individual failure; it is a systemic failure. And, if systems help create the problem, then systems can help prevent it.

"By trialling new approaches, Homewards is demonstrating how prevention can be embedded across every part of our society. Proving that our true strength emerges not in isolation, but in a shared purpose that makes us greater than the sum of our parts."

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Photo of Prince William and Prince George
Source: The Prince and Princess of Wales/YOUTUBE

The royal served Christmas dinner at a prominent youth charity.

William has previously spoken about the lasting impression left by accompanying Diana to shelters when he was a boy.

More recently, he has taken his eldest son, Prince George, on similar visits, including serving Christmas dinner at The Passage, a homelessness charity, reflecting his desire to pass those lessons to the next generation.

Hazel Detsiny, executive director for homelessness at the Royal Foundation, said the project was beginning to demonstrate meaningful progress.

She said: "We're only at the halfway point, but we are now seeing green shoots and clear evidence of what works in practice to prevent homelessness and how we can then move on to deliver at scale over the next years."

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