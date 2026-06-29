Karoline Leavitt Roasted After 'Accidentally Exposing' How 'Empty' It Was at Trump's Great American State Fair — 'You Can't Make This Stuff Up'
June 29 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt has been roasted and accused of "accidentally exposing" just how empty President Trump's Great American State Fair was, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to Trump, his rally speech last week drew over 45,000 people to the National Mall; however, photos and videos unfortunately may have proved otherwise.
Karoline Leavitt Exposes Empty Fair?
On Sunday, June 28, Leavitt, who recently returned to her role as White House Press Secretary after returning from maternity leave on June 22, took to X to post a photo of herself with her son, Niko.
"Fun day at the Great American State Fair," Leavitt said alongside the snap. "How cool is it that we are alive during this historic time and we get to experience America’s 250th birthday!? Looking forward to making more lifelong memories over the course of this very special week!!"
In the picture, Leavitt smiles while holding her eldest child while posing in front of a replica of Trump's proposed "Triumphal Arch" on the National Mall; however, in the background, not many people were seen celebrating.
Critics Go Off: 'Trump Is Losing His Base'
"Karoline Leavitt just accidentally proved how empty Trump's state fair is," one person quipped. "You can't make this stuff up." Another added, "Yes, but also no one would want to come within two feet of her."
A user suggested, "It's a giant Trump rally where people go to worship Trump, and it looks empty. Trump is losing his base."
"Looks so fun that nobody even bothered to show up. Great job," a commentator joked. The fair has run into plenty of bad luck so far during its planned 16-day celebration.
Vanilla Ice, who was set to perform on Friday, June 27, after several notable musicians bailed, had his performance canceled due to "inclement weather." The rough weather over the weekend also led to the fair being shut down temporarily on Sunday.
Electricity issues also led to food issues, while generator problems also halted the Ferris wheel for some time. Despite this, Trump hit back at criticisms over his fair fumble, as he raged on Truth Social and even called out his rivals, former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
"Do you think people appreciate what a fantastic job we did in building and operating the Great American State Fair at the National Mall, packed with happy people, and everybody loving it?" the controversial politician asked his followers and critics on Monday, June 29.
He went off, "Ask yourself this simple question, 'DO YOU THINK THAT OBUMA [sic] OR SLEEPY JOE BIDEN COULD HAVE DONE IT?' THE ANSWER IS NO."
During his speech to kick off the fair last week, Trump let the crowd know, "This anniversary is a time to be proud of our past, but it is also a time to lift our sights, expand our ambitions and raise our expectations of what America can be."
Despite his words, several states, including some led by Democratic governors, declined to send delegations to the event, citing financial burdens.
Tina Kotek, the Democratic governor of Oregon, explained through a spokesperson, "The State of Oregon will not be participating in the Great American State Fair due to both the cost of participating in the Fair and growing concerns that the event in Washington, D.C., is shaping up to be a more partisan affair than originally presented."
Vermont, a Republican-governed state, also refused to participate, opting instead to celebrate at the local level.