Karoline Leavitt Roasted After 'Accidentally Exposing' How 'Empty' It Was at Trump's Great American State Fair — 'You Can't Make This Stuff Up'

Electricity issues also led to food issues, while generator problems also halted the Ferris wheel for some time. Despite this, Trump hit back at criticisms over his fair fumble, as he raged on Truth Social and even called out his rivals, former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

"Do you think people appreciate what a fantastic job we did in building and operating the Great American State Fair at the National Mall, packed with happy people, and everybody loving it?" the controversial politician asked his followers and critics on Monday, June 29.

He went off, "Ask yourself this simple question, 'DO YOU THINK THAT OBUMA [sic] OR SLEEPY JOE BIDEN COULD HAVE DONE IT?' THE ANSWER IS NO."

During his speech to kick off the fair last week, Trump let the crowd know, "This anniversary is a time to be proud of our past, but it is also a time to lift our sights, expand our ambitions and raise our expectations of what America can be."