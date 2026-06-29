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EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Savaged For 'Driving Away His MAGA Faithful' After 'Lies' Over 'Great American State Fair' Attendance

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump has been facing backlash over claims about State Fair attendance.

June 29 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump is being accused of driving away his diehard MAGA supporters after insisting his taxpayer-funded Great American State Fair was "packed to the brim" – despite photographs appearing to show sparse crowds at the Washington, DC, event.

RadarOnline.com can reveal critics said the president's claims risked undermining confidence among loyal backers as fresh controversy engulfed the 16-day celebration marking America's 250th anniversary.

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Crowd Claims Under Fire

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Photo of Great American State Fair 2026
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised the attendance at his state fair.

The fair, staged on the National Mall, opened last week with Trump, 80, headlining the launch after several scheduled performers withdrew over its links to his administration.

While Trump claimed on Truth Social that 45,000 people attended opening day, NBC News reported attendance was "nowhere near" that figure.

Images circulating over the weekend also showed empty seating, limited crowds and power outages affecting parts of the site, while visitors complained about food prices and scaled-back attractions.

One Republican strategist familiar with the event said: "When supporters arrive expecting overflowing crowds and instead find large empty spaces, it creates a credibility problem. People want to believe what they're being told, but exaggerated claims only end up driving away the MAGA faithful."

Another source involved in conservative campaigning added: "The fair should have been a showcase for the administration. Instead, questions about attendance have become the dominant story. Again, Trump comes across as a liar."

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MAGA Streamer Arrested

Photo of Gian Rachtelli
Source: Manny bein Manny Live/YOUTUBE

Park Police arrested Gian Rachtelli at the fairgrounds.

The scrutiny intensified after Gian Rachtelli, 54, a MAGA live-streamer known online as "Manny," was arrested Thursday at the fair and charged with lewd, indecent or obscene acts following complaints from three witnesses during a Cirque Mechanics performance.

According to a US Park Police incident report, officers were called to the National Mall at about 3:50pm after witnesses reported a man "doing inappropriate things during a performance."

Officers found Rachtelli detained behind one of the stages before interviewing witnesses.

One witness told police: "He returned for the second show, and I saw him with his hand in his pants, likely doing what we all thought he was doing."

A second witness said: "I was approached by a female member of the acrobat team who had noticed an older white male who was making her and another female performer uncomfortable. They informed me that they noticed him making lewd gestures in his pants as if he was attempting to masturbate while they were performing."

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Photo of Gian Rachtelli
Source: Manny bein Manny Live/YOUTUBE

The live-streamer faced charges of lewd and indecent acts.

A third witness told officers: "He was vaping and filming the female performers. He then stuck his right hand down his pants and it moved back-and-forth approximately six times very uncomfortably, in what appeared to be self-pleasure or masturbation."

The report said the statements established probable cause for the charge. It did not include any response from Rachtelli to the allegations.

Supporters rallied behind Rachtelli online, disputing the accusations and claiming his livestream footage would clear him.

Video from his broadcast appeared to end as police approached, and no audio of the interaction was recorded.

Rachtelli has not posted on his account since the arrest.

It was only the latest controversy to engulf Trump's taxpayer-funded Great American State Fair.

As critics told us, the event is engulfed in widespread criticism over performer cancellations, sparse crowds and eye-watering food prices.

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed forty-five thousand people attended opening day.

Trump has a well-documented history of exaggerating his attendance numbers and accusing the media of fabricating low turnout.

Throughout his political career, fact-checkers and official estimates have consistently debunked his claims regarding several key events.

One came during the 2024 presidential debates, when Trump vehemently denied Kamala Harris' claim that supporters left his rallies out of boredom, stating, "people don't leave my rallies."

Media outlets, including The New York Times and The Guardian, subsequently documented consistent, steady streams of attendees exiting his long speeches early.

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