EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Savaged For 'Driving Away His MAGA Faithful' After 'Lies' Over 'Great American State Fair' Attendance

The fair, staged on the National Mall, opened last week with Trump, 80, headlining the launch after several scheduled performers withdrew over its links to his administration.

While Trump claimed on Truth Social that 45,000 people attended opening day, NBC News reported attendance was "nowhere near" that figure.

Images circulating over the weekend also showed empty seating, limited crowds and power outages affecting parts of the site, while visitors complained about food prices and scaled-back attractions.

One Republican strategist familiar with the event said: "When supporters arrive expecting overflowing crowds and instead find large empty spaces, it creates a credibility problem. People want to believe what they're being told, but exaggerated claims only end up driving away the MAGA faithful."

Another source involved in conservative campaigning added: "The fair should have been a showcase for the administration. Instead, questions about attendance have become the dominant story. Again, Trump comes across as a liar."