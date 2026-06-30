Hillary Clinton Mocks Rival Trump's Reflecting Pool Failure and Lackluster Great American Fair — 'It's Incompetence'
June 30 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
Hillary Clinton called out the many shortcoming of President Donald Trump's recent pricey ventures – particularly the renovations to the Reflecting Pool and celebrations for America's 250th anniversary, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a post shared to X, Clinton, 78, attached a photo from the Great American State Fair, which was intended to be a blow out event on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., as part of the Freedom 250 events.
Hillary Clinton Drags Donald Trump's Failing Projects
The holiday celebration was intended to have participation from all states and performances from A-listers. However, the crowds appeared to be sparse in several photos, and many stars backed out of the event before showtime.
Clinton's post showed a man on an electric scooter in front of a Ferris wheel by the National Monument. Where crowds were promised, there was merely empty fields in their place.
Alongside the snap, Clinton shared a report from Public Citizen which said, "The Trump administration has awarded nearly $103 million in federal contracts and grants for the 250th anniversary celebrations to a network of politicized entities under the control of Trump administration officials and political allies."
Trump Allegedly Issues Contracts to Friends
Another photo in the post showed the putrid green Reflecting Pool, which Trump, 80 recently ordered renovations on. While he sought to make the waters appear more blue, his draining of the water and painting of the bottom resulted in fresh, more potent algae. The new algae appeared to be toxic to ducks, who washed up dead on top of the water.
In the picture, men were spotted in waders walking through the pool.
A report from the Wall Street Journal shared by Clinton claimed, "Greenwater Services got a no-bid contract and is partly owned by a twice-convicted felon who is a Trump friend."
Making her point, Clinton wrote, "Why can't Trump clean a pool, or throw a real 250th party? It's not (just) incompetence. It's also corruption."
Fans Support Clinton's Call Out
Trump critics online rushed to support Clinton, making their disapproval of the sitting president clear.
One person alleged, "Comprehensively, Donald Trump is a narcissistic psychopath without a human emotional operating system. 'Clean a pool' and 'throw a party' FOR OTHER PEOPLE are not in his pathological, self-centered, egomaniacal, self-sabotaging, conscienceless personality-disordered wheelhouse."
Another person added, "Trump has no interest in doing anything for the American people. Only for himself."
A third user said, "In addition to this, what happened to all the money from his inauguration fund, or whatever tf you call it, that was also lame as f--k?"
America 250 Events Used to Celebrate President
Public Citizen also took the chance the emphasize their claim.
They wrote, "Our report found that of the $126 MILLION in grants awarded to America's 250th anniversary, over 80% went to build out a series of Trumpy events ... And the American taxpayers are footing the bill. Trump thinks the public exists to serve him instead of the other way around."
While the recent events, including a UFC fight on the White House lawn, were branded as celebratory of America's history, not everyone is so convinced. Instead, Trump has been accused by critics of using the anniversary funds to promote himself.