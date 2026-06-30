Hillary Clinton Mocks Rival Trump's Reflecting Pool Failure and Lackluster Great American Fair — 'It's Incompetence'

The holiday celebration was intended to have participation from all states and performances from A-listers. However, the crowds appeared to be sparse in several photos, and many stars backed out of the event before showtime.

Clinton's post showed a man on an electric scooter in front of a Ferris wheel by the National Monument. Where crowds were promised, there was merely empty fields in their place.

Alongside the snap, Clinton shared a report from Public Citizen which said, "The Trump administration has awarded nearly $103 million in federal contracts and grants for the 250th anniversary celebrations to a network of politicized entities under the control of Trump administration officials and political allies."