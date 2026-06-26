EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Terror at the White House — Radar Gives Minute-by-Minute Breakdown of How the FBI Saved America From Deadly Massacre

At least seven members of a Christian-based, anti-government and Hitler-admiring extremist group who targeted the White House have been arrested so far, as law enforcement officials derailed what could have been one of the largest terror attacks in the nation's history. Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal the minute-by-minute breakdown of the alleged attack, which was planned to happen at the recent UFC fight held on the president's front lawn.

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Co-Conspirators Target the White House

Source: mega A large group had planned to target attendees at the UFC event on the White House lawn.

The co-conspirators reportedly planned to use drones to drop explosives on the north side of the White House to create panic and funnel event attendees toward locations where snipers would be waiting to kill certain high-value targets. According to a federal arrest affidavit, a network of roughly 23 alleged gunmen and co-conspirators planned to exploit the chaos by storming the grounds.

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Plans of Attack

Source: mega The group allegedly planned to target high ranking officials and politicians.

The alleged assassins were said to be divided into teams, with the gunmen and drone operators in Tier 1, the getaway drivers in Tier 2, the logistical support squad tasked with finding and creating "underground railroad" type escape routes in Tier 3, and social media influencers and fundraisers in Tier 4. The Tier 1 and Tier 2 members were supposed to meet up in Fredericksburg, Va., about 50 miles south of the White House, two days before the planned attack. "Some plans indicated that members of the group would travel from the area of the White House to the Potomac River and travel along the river to escape the area," the documents stated.

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The Plot Unravels

Source: Department of Justice Tycen Proper's mom tipped off authorities about her son's increasingly alarming behavior.

The horrifying plot began to unravel on June 10, when the worried mother of suspect Tycen Proper of Danville, Ohio, called police concerned about her 19-year-old son's "recent conduct, including firearms purchases and communicating with certain individuals online," according to a federal affidavit. The mom and her husband were worried about their son's new online pals and their suspicious chats about "hit and run missions" and "recons," along with the teen’s decision to blow $3,000 of his graduation cash on a new shotgun, a rifle and lots of ammunition. In addition to the guns, Proper was said to have had multiple knives of various lengths, a hatchet, two tactical headsets and a compass. Under interrogation, according to the affidavit, Proper allegedly confessed "the attack was designed to 'jumpstart' a revolution in the United States."

What Could Have Been an Unprecedented Attack

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Source: mega Experts predict the death toll could have been monumental.