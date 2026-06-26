The View's Joy Behar 'Embarrassed for This County' After Trump Declares America Is the 'Hottest' and 'Respected by Everybody' — Despite Prez's Latest Fumbles
June 26 2026, Published 4:29 p.m. ET
Joy Behar expressed her own humiliation for the state of the country after Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David dubbed the UFC Freedom 250 event a "travesty" and said he was "embarrassed to be an American."
On the Friday, June 26, installment of The View, the co-hosts sparred over whether they were actually embarrassed to live in the U.S. or just frustrated with President Donald Trump's various fumbles.
Trump Declares America Is 'Back'
The conversation began after the hit morning show ran a clip of Trump declaring America had been brought "back."
"Now, we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world, we’re respected by everybody. Nobody’s laughing at us anymore," the POTUS, 80, claimed. "We have reclaimed our sovereignty, regained our liberty, restored our prosperity, and we have saved our country in all things."
"We’re once again putting a thing called America first," he concluded.
This comes as Trump continues to face criticism from both sides of the aisle over his administration's alleged missteps, from his wild rants on social media and his handling of the Epstein files to immigration issues and the conflict with Iran.
Immediately after, they showed the video of David dubbing the controversial UFC spectacle at the White House "embarrassing."
Why Joy Behar Is 'Embarrassed for This Country'
Noting that David was a friend of hers, Behar confessed she agreed with him, specifically when it comes to immigration.
"I have to say that I’m embarrassed for this country, the way he’s been treating immigrants," she explained.
"My family came here like 100 years ago, the Italians came here. Italian Americans are some of the most patriotic people in the country, and one of the reasons is because they came from poverty in Southern Italy, and came here, and they were like, ‘America, God bless America,’" she continued. "And now he treats immigrants the way he treats them. And of course Larry is embarrassed to be an American. In that way, we should all be."
Sara Haines Warns Don't 'Give Trump That Power'
However, Sara Haines argued that those feeling embarrassed shouldn't "give Trump that power" over their opinion of the United States.
"Trump is here for eight years out of 250 that’s a blip in time, and I refuse to hand over my patriotism, my pride of this country, because even the global community knows that Americans are not happy," she said. "So, I would not decide that I represent Donald Trump as an American out in the world. He happens to be the current president, and that’s what it is."
But Ana Navarro pointed out, "You can be very embarrassed and mortified and horrified by Donald Trump."
"By Donald Trump, not the country," Haines replied. "That’s what I won’t hand over to him."
Sunny Hostin Calls UFC Event 'Tacky' and 'Trashy'
Joining the conversation, Sunny Hostin noted that the Seinfeld co-creator was asked specifically about what he thought of the UFC event, adding that it "embarrassed" her too.
"I thought it was tacky. I thought it was trashy. They uttered a slur against our former first lady, my forever first lady, Michelle Obama," she said, referring to Josh Hokit claiming that she was a "man" at the fight. "There was plenty to be embarrassed about."
"Our standing in the world because of this president has dropped, and that is just a fact," she added. "And so I can’t say I’m embarrassed to be American, but I am embarrassed by this administration. I am embarrassed by Donald Trump, and I am absolutely embarrassed by what happened on the White House lawn. I thought it was trash."