The View's Joy Behar 'Embarrassed for This County' After Trump Declares America Is the 'Hottest' and 'Respected by Everybody' — Despite Prez's Latest Fumbles

The conversation began after the hit morning show ran a clip of Trump declaring America had been brought "back."

"Now, we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world, we’re respected by everybody. Nobody’s laughing at us anymore," the POTUS, 80, claimed. "We have reclaimed our sovereignty, regained our liberty, restored our prosperity, and we have saved our country in all things."

"We’re once again putting a thing called America first," he concluded.

This comes as Trump continues to face criticism from both sides of the aisle over his administration's alleged missteps, from his wild rants on social media and his handling of the Epstein files to immigration issues and the conflict with Iran.

Immediately after, they showed the video of David dubbing the controversial UFC spectacle at the White House "embarrassing."