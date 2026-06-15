The View's Sunny Hostin Torches UFC Fighter for 'Derogatory Slur' Aimed at Michelle Obama — As She Calls Out Trump for 'Smirking' at Rude Remark

Ana Navarro chimed in that chose not to tune in to the controversial UFC fight – which took place in an arena built on the White House lawn.

"I don’t do sports, and I’m not a New Yorker, but you all have worn me down," she quipped, referring to her newfound appreciation for basketball. "I am now also rooting for the Knicks on Saturday, and I want us to hold on to that feeling of unity and joy and celebration of the best in America."

However, she said she "didn’t watch one second of that UFC fight," because she didn't feel that was a proper celebration of the United States of America's 250th anniversary.

"That does not signify America’s best values, and I’ll tell you, he is so obsessed with the Obamas," she added, seemingly referring to Trump.

As for how Navarro does plan to celebrate the special day, she said she would be attending the opening of the Obama center in Chicago on Thursday, June 18.

"I’m going to be celebrating the fact that he was the first black president elected in this country in 250 years," she said. "And the other thing I’m going to do to celebrate the birthday of America is come November, I’m going to show up and I’m going to vote out the Republicans who are…putting no accountability on this administration."