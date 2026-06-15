The View's Sunny Hostin Torches UFC Fighter for 'Derogatory Slur' Aimed at Michelle Obama — As She Calls Out Trump for 'Smirking' at Rude Remark
June 15 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Sunny Hostin called out UFC fighter Josh Hokit after he hurled a "derogatory slur" aimed at Michelle Obama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The View co-host was referring to Hokit's post-fight interview with Joe Rogan when he falsely accused the former First Lady of being a man.
What Did Josh Hokit Say About Michelle Obama?
"F--k the speech. Aye, shoutout to Trump for having the balls to put some s--t like this on," the fighter said on Sunday night.
"And if I’m gonna say anything, there’s only one person more incredible than the incredible hulk, and that’s my lord and Savior Jesus Christ," he continued, before shockingly adding, "And lastly: Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?"
'Racism' and 'Sexism' on 'Full Display'
On the Monday, June 15, installment of hit morning show, Hostin claimed "racism" and "sexism" was on "full display" at the White House.
"I do want to address the derogatory slur made about the former First Lady Michelle Obama, because I think it’s important to address, and we won’t dignify what was said by repeating it, yeah, but you should look it up," she explained.
'The President of the United States Smirked'
"I think the reason that it’s important is because for a long time, and the roots are in slavery, Black women have been slurred and made to feel that they were unattractive, made to feel that they were masculine, made to feel that they didn’t have the femininity that a white woman had," she clarified.
She also repeated the reports that Donald Trump appeared to smile at the rude remark.
"The crowd laughed at the statement, and the president of the United States smirked, and never addressed what was said," Hostin continued. "That is beneath the dignity of the office of the president of the United States, and it’s beneath the dignity of the American people."
Ana Navarro 'Didn't Watch One Second' of UFC Fight
Ana Navarro chimed in that chose not to tune in to the controversial UFC fight – which took place in an arena built on the White House lawn.
"I don’t do sports, and I’m not a New Yorker, but you all have worn me down," she quipped, referring to her newfound appreciation for basketball. "I am now also rooting for the Knicks on Saturday, and I want us to hold on to that feeling of unity and joy and celebration of the best in America."
However, she said she "didn’t watch one second of that UFC fight," because she didn't feel that was a proper celebration of the United States of America's 250th anniversary.
"That does not signify America’s best values, and I’ll tell you, he is so obsessed with the Obamas," she added, seemingly referring to Trump.
As for how Navarro does plan to celebrate the special day, she said she would be attending the opening of the Obama center in Chicago on Thursday, June 18.
"I’m going to be celebrating the fact that he was the first black president elected in this country in 250 years," she said. "And the other thing I’m going to do to celebrate the birthday of America is come November, I’m going to show up and I’m going to vote out the Republicans who are…putting no accountability on this administration."