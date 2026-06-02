Michelle Obama Eyes Reality TV Gig: Ex-First Lady Admits She'd Love to Join 'The Traitors' Cast — But Not 'Real Housewives'

Obama, 61, confessed she'd love to be a part of Peacock's The Traitors, and even revealed if she'd rather be one of the scheming traitors pulling the strings or a faithful trying to sniff out the show's biggest deceivers.

Michelle Obama has never hidden her obsession with Bravo 's Real Housewives franchise, but the former First Lady revealed there's another reality TV juggernaut she'd jump at the chance to join, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Michelle Obama said she 'could not be a Real Housewife' if she had to try reality TV.

After some deep thought, the Chicago native revealed, "In my opinion, I could not be a Real Housewife," despite being a huge fan.

The Becoming author joined the ladies for the big announcement on June 1, where the trio played a pop culture question-and-answer game, in which Harris asked Obama, "If you had to be on one reality TV show, what would it be and why?"

Obama made the revelation when announcing that her Higher Ground media company had picked up the Lemme Say This podcast, hosted by best friends and pop culturistas Hunter Harris and Peyton Dix.

The U.S. version's season four ended in February, with traitor and Love Island USA alum Rob Rausch coming out on top, winning more than $220K.

The competition series hosted by Alan Cumming has proven to be a massive hit for Peacock, as the cast is made up primarily of well-known reality stars holed up in a Scottish castle where the "faithfuls" must correctly weed out the "traitors" or risk being "murdered" out of the game.

"Oh, I have been so into Traitors. I've thought about Traitors. I would want to be a faithful, and I would want to find the traitor," she raved.

After getting peppered with other suggestions, including Survivor , Obama found one to her liking.

Michelle Obama has said she's a huge fan of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Late City' in particular.

Harris and Dix then offered suggestions on how Obama could still be part of the Real Housewives franchise.

"I was going to say, you can also be a really good 'friend of' in Real Housewives. Where you come in, make a little mess, and then come right out, you know, part-time," Dix noted, but the mother of two had a different idea.

"If I'm going to be there, I'd want to be there for the reunions only," Obama declared.

"I have questions. You know, I just would have questions. It's like, why are we always here? You know, why can't we work this stuff out? Ladies, come on now, we're grown. We are all grown," she continued about trying to wrangle the often high-tension and combative reunions into a more productive atmosphere.