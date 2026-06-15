EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's White House Snitches Witch-Hunt — Panicked Prez Launches Desperate Search for Oval Office Moles Amid Fears 'Devastating' Situation Room Tapes Will Be Revealed to Public

The book, based on more than 1,000 interviews and due to be published on June 23, contains detailed accounts of discussions involving Trump's second administration, including meetings concerning Iran and files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Blow-by-blow accounts of a strong of Situation Room meetings were included in excerpts about the Iran war and the Epstein files The Times posted ahead of the book's release.

A senior administration source told us: "Trump is very concerned that some of his and his administration's most sensitive conversations may have been captured and will be shared with the public. The possibility has caused real alarm inside the White House.

"At this stage, there is still uncertainty about exactly what information may have been captured and who might have had access to it, but Trump is convinced there are spies in the White House working against him and is terrified leaks of talk about the Epstein papers and the Iran war could shock the public if they get out."

The concerns stem from the level of detail contained in excerpts from Regime Change published by The New York Times.

Sources told us details are said to closely mirror conversations which took place inside the Situation Room, one of the most secure locations in the US government.

Independent recording devices are prohibited within the facility, making any suggestion conversations were secretly recorded especially troubling for senior officials.

White House figures are said to have been attempting to determine whether recordings exist or whether the conversations were reconstructed from interviews with participants and witnesses.