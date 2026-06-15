EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's White House Snitches Witch-Hunt — Panicked Prez Launches Desperate Search for Oval Office Moles Amid Fears 'Devastating' Situation Room Tapes Will Be Revealed to Public
June 15 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
Paranoid Donald Trump has launched an aggressive search for potential leakers inside the White House amid growing fears recordings of explosive Situation Room discussions could be exposed to US citizens – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the president is on an unprecedented internal hunt for suspected moles.
Insiders told us the 80-year-old Republican is said to have "ordered officials to use all government resources" – including examinations of government-issued devices – as part of a panicked fight to identify the source of information which has appeared in advance extracts from Regime Change, an upcoming book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.
Leaks Spark West Wing Panic
The book, based on more than 1,000 interviews and due to be published on June 23, contains detailed accounts of discussions involving Trump's second administration, including meetings concerning Iran and files related to Jeffrey Epstein.
Blow-by-blow accounts of a strong of Situation Room meetings were included in excerpts about the Iran war and the Epstein files The Times posted ahead of the book's release.
A senior administration source told us: "Trump is very concerned that some of his and his administration's most sensitive conversations may have been captured and will be shared with the public. The possibility has caused real alarm inside the White House.
"At this stage, there is still uncertainty about exactly what information may have been captured and who might have had access to it, but Trump is convinced there are spies in the White House working against him and is terrified leaks of talk about the Epstein papers and the Iran war could shock the public if they get out."
The concerns stem from the level of detail contained in excerpts from Regime Change published by The New York Times.
Sources told us details are said to closely mirror conversations which took place inside the Situation Room, one of the most secure locations in the US government.
Independent recording devices are prohibited within the facility, making any suggestion conversations were secretly recorded especially troubling for senior officials.
White House figures are said to have been attempting to determine whether recordings exist or whether the conversations were reconstructed from interviews with participants and witnesses.
'Bulls---': Marco Rubio's Blunt React
One of the most widely discussed passages from the book extracts includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio responding to proposals involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to regime change in Iran.
According to the excerpt, Rubio said: "In other words, it's bulls---."
Notably, White House officials have not publicly challenged the accuracy of the dialogue attributed to participants in the meetings.
Instead, attention has shifted toward how such detailed accounts found their way into a forthcoming book.
Sources familiar with the president's thinking said Trump was angered by the publication of what they described as "blow-by-blow" accounts of internal discussions.
One administration insider added the president viewed the disclosures as a serious breach of trust and had demanded answers from senior aides.
Haberman and Swan have so far declined to comment on the speculation surrounding the source of the material.
The Hunt for Moles Generates Hype
However, some observers have cautioned against assuming audio recordings exist.
Detailed dialogue has long featured in political reporting and historical accounts assembled from interviews with people who attended meetings.
Veteran journalist Bob Woodward famously built a reputation on reconstructing conversations through extensive sourcing rather than relying on recordings.
But the possibility of undisclosed recordings has fueled intense speculation within Washington and heightened interest in the book before publication.
Administration officials privately acknowledge the controversy has generated huge hype around Regime Change, which examines the events and personalities which have shaped Trump's second term in office.
One insider said: "As questions continue to swirl around the origins of the detailed accounts, officials remain focused on determining whether a leak occurred, how information left one of the government's most secure environments and whether additional disclosures could emerge in the weeks ahead. Trump is getting desperate as he is filled with paranoia, and his search for moles is quickly becoming a witch-hunt."