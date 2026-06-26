EXCLUSIVE: O.J. Simpson's Barmy Last Days in Vegas Revealed 32 Years After He Killed Wife Nicole — Including Posing for Selfies While Being Pressed to Talk About Her and Ron Goldman's Slaughter
June 26 2026, Published 4:22 p.m. ET
O.J. Simpson's sensational double murder trial – and his shocking acquittal – transfixed the nation 31 years ago – and now RadarOnline.com can shine a light on the killer's bizarre life in Las Vegas, where he spent his final days.
Though the disgraced football great was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the grisly 1994 murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her pal Ron Goldman at her Brentwood home, he was later held responsible for their deaths in a civil trial filed by the dead man's family.
And O.J.'s troubles didn't end there. He later served nine years in a Nevada prison for armed robbery in an unrelated case before being paroled in October 2017, and then dying of cancer aged 76 on April 10, 2024.
Sources told us since being sprung from jail, 'The Juice' lived a life of leisure in Sin City, while maintaining he refuses to discuss the bloody murders that wrecked his reputation.
"The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again," he said. "My family and I have moved on to what we call the 'no negative zone.' We focus on the positives."
Banned From the Strip After a Rocky Restaurant Dispute
After O.J.'s release from the Lovelock Correctional Center, many expected him to return to Florida, where he had lived for several years. But Las Vegas pals persuaded him to stay put, and he said: "The town has been good to me."
However, his time as a free man got off to a rocky start when his night out at a steakhouse and lounge at the Cosmopolitan resort, off the Las Vegas Strip, ended in a dispute. Reports claimed O.J. was ordered off the property and prohibited from returning.
O.J. sued the casino, alleging unnamed employees defamed him by saying he'd been drunk, disruptive and unruly.
The business has disputed the charges, and the legal case is still ongoing. However, since then, he became a "regular" man-about-town, according to sources who say locals and tourists flock to the former NFL legend seeking selfies with him.
'Ultimate Thug' Appeal Draws Crowds Over Football Fame
O.J.'s ex-manager Norm Pardo – the producer of the groundbreaking film Who Killed Nicole? – said: "He's a magnet – not because of his athletic career – but because of his perceived bad boy image as a murderer. The bottom line is people just want to touch him because he's the ultimate thug."
Pardo claims most fans only remember the murder trial – not O.J.'s Hall of Fame football days.
"Some didn't even know about his acting career," he says, citing the retired jock's Naked Gun movie roles. "Everybody likes a bad boy, and that's why they want to hang around him… that's what draws the attention."
And most people who approached O.J. wanted to talk about the murders of Nicole and Ron – not sports.
"If he hadn't stood trial for murder in the so-called Trial of the Century, he would fade away like all the other football stars," Pardo insisted. "But he somehow managed to build his career around that."
Playing Golf Every Day While Staying Close to Family
Outside the harsh glare of the spotlight, the notorious ex-con spent his last years playing golf almost every day and says he's a member of a club of "retired guys" who compete on the links. He also dealt with health issues, getting knee replacements and LASIK surgery on his eyes to improve his vision.
Despite rumors of rifts, O.J. claimed he remains close to his children and other relatives.
The father of four spent most of his last days in Las Vegas, but his parole officer permitted him to take short trips to other states, including Florida, where Justin and Sydney – his adult children with Nicole –built careers in real estate.
"I've been to Florida two or three times to see the kids – and my old buddies in Miami. I even managed to play a game of golf with them," O.J. said. "But I live in a town I've learned to love. Life is fine."
The disgraced NFL great and Nicole divorced in 1992.
She and her pal Ron Goldman were found brutally murdered at her home in Brentwood, California, on June 13, 1994.