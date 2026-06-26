EXCLUSIVE: O.J. Simpson's Barmy Last Days in Vegas Revealed 32 Years After He Killed Wife Nicole — Including Posing for Selfies While Being Pressed to Talk About Her and Ron Goldman's Slaughter

After O.J.'s release from the Lovelock Correctional Center, many expected him to return to Florida, where he had lived for several years. But Las Vegas pals persuaded him to stay put, and he said: "The town has been good to me."

However, his time as a free man got off to a rocky start when his night out at a steakhouse and lounge at the Cosmopolitan resort, off the Las Vegas Strip, ended in a dispute. Reports claimed O.J. was ordered off the property and prohibited from returning.

O.J. sued the casino, alleging unnamed employees defamed him by saying he'd been drunk, disruptive and unruly.

The business has disputed the charges, and the legal case is still ongoing. However, since then, he became a "regular" man-about-town, according to sources who say locals and tourists flock to the former NFL legend seeking selfies with him.