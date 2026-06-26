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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Potential Return to the U.K. Could Shake Up Prince Harry's Reunion With Father King Charles — 'It Would Certainly Add Symbolic Weight'

Photo of Meghan Markle, King Charles and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle joining Prince Harry on his UK trip could have big implications for his meeting with King Charles.

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June 26 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle's reported potential plans to join Prince Harry on his upcoming U.K. trip have sparked fresh royal drama, with tensions already brewing over the possibility she could take part in her husband's reunion with his father, King Charles III, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Markle's involvement could signal to the public that her attacks and bitter barbs against the royal family have been forgiven and fuel speculation that the Sussexes are being welcomed back into The Firm after so spectacularly torching their bridges after 2020's Megxit.

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Meghan Markle's Presence Would 'Add Weight' to Prince Harry and King Charles' Reunion

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle hasn't seen King Charles in person in years.

“Meghan's presence would certainly add symbolic weight to any reunion,” royal commentator Amanda Matta told Page Six.

"If Meghan accompanies Harry to the UK or to a meeting with his family, it would signal to the public that any effort at rebuilding relationships extends to the Sussex family as a whole," she explained about how Markle wriggling her way into a meeting with her husband and the king could let the world know she's one step closer to being accepted back in the royal fold.

It would be a coup for the former actress after all of her attempts at building a successful and money-making brand for herself in the U.S. during post-royal life have fumbled.

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Meghan Markle Meeting With Prince Harry and King Charles 'Changes the Stakes'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle hasn't been back in the UK since the late Queen Elizabeth II's September 2022 funeral.

"The public generally understands that this relationship is incredibly complicated, but they also know more than ever about the way the monarchy operates," Matta said. "The greatest risk, in my opinion, comes from how the palace manages this 'return.'"

The Off With Their Headlines podcast co-host noted that Markle's presence when Harry meets with his dad for the first time since September 2025 wouldn't necessarily make things "easier or more difficult."

"It just changes the stakes. The challenge in reconciling has never really been about any one person; it has been rebuilding trust across the board," Matta shared about the Sussexes and the royal family.

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Prince Harry 'Would Love a Reconcillation With My Family'

Photo of King Charles and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is hoping to meet with his father during his upcoming UK trip.

Harry was initially heading to the U.K. solo in mid-July for the one-year countdown to the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games.

Several news outlets later reported that Markle and the couple's two children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, would be accompanying him on the trip. Camp Sussex has not officially confirmed they will be joining Harry on his visit back to England.

The Duke of Sussex said in a May 2025 BBC interview that he would "love reconciliation with my family," noting "I don't know how much longer my father has," about the cancer-stricken king.

However, he continued to rage about his lack of taxpayer-funded armed security, claiming, "I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point."

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry dressed formally for his brief meeting with his father in September 2025.

So far, the Sussexes' itinerary has not been released for the U.K. trip, although they are expected to be there for the week starting on July 6.

It's also unclear if and when a meeting with Charles will take place, as the monarch's diary is planned out months in advance.

The last time Harry and his father met, negotiations were in the works for months in advance between both of their camps, with the reunion taking place at Clarence House on September 10, 2025.

It was the first time the father and son had seen each other in 19 months, and the formal meeting lasted less than an hour.

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