Meghan Markle's Potential Return to the U.K. Could Shake Up Prince Harry's Reunion With Father King Charles — 'It Would Certainly Add Symbolic Weight'

"The public generally understands that this relationship is incredibly complicated, but they also know more than ever about the way the monarchy operates," Matta said. "The greatest risk, in my opinion, comes from how the palace manages this 'return.'"

The Off With Their Headlines podcast co-host noted that Markle's presence when Harry meets with his dad for the first time since September 2025 wouldn't necessarily make things "easier or more difficult."

"It just changes the stakes. The challenge in reconciling has never really been about any one person; it has been rebuilding trust across the board," Matta shared about the Sussexes and the royal family.