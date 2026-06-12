EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Truth About 'Torrent of Emotion' That Poured Out During King Charles and Prince Harry's 2025 Reunion Chat

The meeting came after years of strained relations following Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's infamous departure from royal duties in 2020, subsequent television interviews, the publication of Harry's memoir, Spare, and ongoing disagreements over family matters.

Sources told us the meeting lasted just under an hour and was arranged after Harry reached out to his father earlier in the year in an effort to rebuild their relationship.

A source familiar with the meeting has now also revealed to Radar the atmosphere was deeply emotional from the moment father and son were reunited.

The insider said: "The reunion unleashed a torrent of emotion that had been building behind the scenes for years. Those close to Charles were genuinely surprised by how openly he expressed his feelings because he has always been someone who tends to keep his emotions tightly controlled. Seeing Harry in person after such a prolonged period of distance appeared to bring everything to the surface at once.

"There was a real sense that both father and son had been carrying the burden of their estrangement for far longer than either wanted to admit. The hurt, the disappointment, and the missed opportunities had accumulated over time, and when they finally sat down together, there was an overwhelming feeling of relief that they no longer had to communicate through aides, advisers, or carefully managed messages."