Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Teresa Giudice

'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice’s Family Drama Takes Shocking Turn as Reports Claim Milania's 'Own Sister Called Police' Before Arrest

Teresa Giudice and Milania Giudice
Source: UNSPLASH| nstagram / milania.ggiudice | MEGA

Milania own sister may have been the one who alerted authorities before Milania was ultimately taken into custody.

June 12 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The fallout surrounding Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania’s recent arrest may be even more explosive than initially believed.

According to reports that surfaced after news of the incident broke, the 20-year-old’s own sister may have been the one who alerted authorities before Milania was ultimately taken into custody, a bombshell allegation that, if true, would add a stunning new chapter to the family’s latest controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

Shocking New Details

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Teresa Giudice and Milania Giudice
Source: Instagram / milania.ggiudice | MEGA

The alleged revelation comes just one day after Radar exclusively confirmed Milania had been arrested following an alleged domestic dispute.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com has reached out to law enforcement seeking to verify the claim and determine whether a family member was listed as the reporting party connected to the May incident.

The alleged revelation comes just one day after Radar exclusively confirmed Milania had been arrested following an alleged domestic dispute, with police records showing she was booked on a simple assault charge before later being released.

While many of the details surrounding the incident remain under wraps, speculation over what unfolded behind closed doors has only intensified, with online chatter now focusing on whether someone inside the Giudice family played a role in bringing police to the scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Feud Rumors Explode

Milania Giudice
Source: Instagram / milania.ggiudice

The possibility of one sibling notifying law enforcement on another has sparked fierce debate online.

Article continues below advertisement

Neither Milania nor her famous mother has publicly addressed the reports alleging one of her sisters contacted authorities. It also remains unclear whether the alleged caller, if related to the family, witnessed the incident firsthand or contacted police after learning about it.

The possibility of one sibling notifying law enforcement on another has sparked fierce debate online, with some viewing the move as an act of protection while others have questioned whether it points to deeper fractures behind the scenes.

The latest controversy comes just weeks after Milania shared glimpses of spending time with her father, Joe Giudice, who now resides in the Bahamas following his deportation from the United States.

The family reunion offered fans a rare look at happier moments between father and daughter before the reality star’s youngest child found herself at the center of legal headlines and swirling speculation over who may have alerted authorities.

Article continues below advertisement

Teresa and Joe Over The Years

Joe, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana Giudice
Source: joegiudice/Instagram

Teresa and Joe’s own headline-making legal woes to Joe’s eventual deportation, the family has weathered one public storm after another.

Article continues below advertisement

The Giudice family has spent years living their lives in front of cameras, with viewers watching Teresa raise her four daughters through personal triumphs, legal battles and public scrutiny.

From Teresa and Joe’s own headline-making legal woes to Joe’s eventual deportation, the family has weathered one public storm after another.

But the latest developments have shifted attention away from reality television and back onto the family’s real-life challenges.

Radar has also reached out to representatives for Teresa and Milania for comment regarding the reports, but has yet to receive a response.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: I Was a Royal Butler and These are the Two Biggest Sins You Can Commit When Dining With King Charles

Photo of Prince Charles at Llwynywermod

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Biggest Property Regret Revealed — And Why It's Linked to His Prince of Wales Title

Article continues below advertisement

Legal Battles and Public Scrutiny

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Milania’s arrest and raise fresh questions about the dynamics within one of reality television’s most recognizable families.

Should the records ultimately verify the identity of the reporting party, the revelation could dramatically reshape public understanding of the events leading up to Milania’s arrest and raise fresh questions about the dynamics within one of reality television’s most recognizable families.

The possibility that one sister may have turned to law enforcement over another would mark one of the most startling twists yet in the family's already turbulent story.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.