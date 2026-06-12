'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice’s Family Drama Takes Shocking Turn as Reports Claim Milania's 'Own Sister Called Police' Before Arrest

Neither Milania nor her famous mother has publicly addressed the reports alleging one of her sisters contacted authorities. It also remains unclear whether the alleged caller, if related to the family, witnessed the incident firsthand or contacted police after learning about it.

The possibility of one sibling notifying law enforcement on another has sparked fierce debate online, with some viewing the move as an act of protection while others have questioned whether it points to deeper fractures behind the scenes.

The latest controversy comes just weeks after Milania shared glimpses of spending time with her father, Joe Giudice, who now resides in the Bahamas following his deportation from the United States.

The family reunion offered fans a rare look at happier moments between father and daughter before the reality star’s youngest child found herself at the center of legal headlines and swirling speculation over who may have alerted authorities.