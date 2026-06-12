'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice’s Family Drama Takes Shocking Turn as Reports Claim Milania's 'Own Sister Called Police' Before Arrest
June 12 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
The fallout surrounding Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania’s recent arrest may be even more explosive than initially believed.
According to reports that surfaced after news of the incident broke, the 20-year-old’s own sister may have been the one who alerted authorities before Milania was ultimately taken into custody, a bombshell allegation that, if true, would add a stunning new chapter to the family’s latest controversy.
Shocking New Details
RadarOnline.com has reached out to law enforcement seeking to verify the claim and determine whether a family member was listed as the reporting party connected to the May incident.
The alleged revelation comes just one day after Radar exclusively confirmed Milania had been arrested following an alleged domestic dispute, with police records showing she was booked on a simple assault charge before later being released.
While many of the details surrounding the incident remain under wraps, speculation over what unfolded behind closed doors has only intensified, with online chatter now focusing on whether someone inside the Giudice family played a role in bringing police to the scene.
Family Feud Rumors Explode
Neither Milania nor her famous mother has publicly addressed the reports alleging one of her sisters contacted authorities. It also remains unclear whether the alleged caller, if related to the family, witnessed the incident firsthand or contacted police after learning about it.
The possibility of one sibling notifying law enforcement on another has sparked fierce debate online, with some viewing the move as an act of protection while others have questioned whether it points to deeper fractures behind the scenes.
The latest controversy comes just weeks after Milania shared glimpses of spending time with her father, Joe Giudice, who now resides in the Bahamas following his deportation from the United States.
The family reunion offered fans a rare look at happier moments between father and daughter before the reality star’s youngest child found herself at the center of legal headlines and swirling speculation over who may have alerted authorities.
Teresa and Joe Over The Years
The Giudice family has spent years living their lives in front of cameras, with viewers watching Teresa raise her four daughters through personal triumphs, legal battles and public scrutiny.
From Teresa and Joe’s own headline-making legal woes to Joe’s eventual deportation, the family has weathered one public storm after another.
But the latest developments have shifted attention away from reality television and back onto the family’s real-life challenges.
Radar has also reached out to representatives for Teresa and Milania for comment regarding the reports, but has yet to receive a response.
Legal Battles and Public Scrutiny
Should the records ultimately verify the identity of the reporting party, the revelation could dramatically reshape public understanding of the events leading up to Milania’s arrest and raise fresh questions about the dynamics within one of reality television’s most recognizable families.
The possibility that one sister may have turned to law enforcement over another would mark one of the most startling twists yet in the family's already turbulent story.