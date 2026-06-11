Bravo Bombshell: 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Icon Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania, 20, Arrested For 'Assault'

Due to Joe's lack of citizenship status in the United States, he was transferred to an ICE facility in 2019 before completing his sentence.

Joe relocated to Italy in late 2019 while his appeals were still being processed. While he didn't make it completely back to the United States, he did move to the Bahamas, where he is closer to his family.

The legal drama played out before the public, with Teresa admitting she wasn't opposed to heading off to Italy in order to be closer to her husband.

"I mean, Italy's a beautiful place to live," Teresa said during a RHONJ reunion. "I wouldn't mind, you know, I'm just saying. Listen, whatever God has planned for me, that’s what's going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can."