Bravo Bombshell: 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Icon Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania, 20, Arrested For 'Assault'
June 11 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania has been arrested for an alleged assault in New Jersey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The alleged incident went down on May 14 around 6:12 p.m. EST. She was arrested by Montville Township Police the same day.
New Jersey Police Reportedly Arrest Milania Giudice
The case was classified as domestic violence in the court system, and she was reportedly charged with "simple assault" and "purposely/ knowingly causing a bodily injury," according to the US Sun.
Milania is one of the four Giudice daughters, and the second youngest. She appeared on the Real Housewives of New Jersey alongside her family.
The 20-year-old attends the University of Tampa in Florida, which wrapped up its school year on May 8, meaning Milania was potentially back home for summer break when the alleged incident transpired.
Radar has contacted Montville Township Police for comment.
Giudice Family Faces Fresh Legal Concerns
Legal woes are nothing new for the Giudice family. In 2014, father Joe Giudice was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, bankruptcy fraud, and tax evasion. As a result, he was locked up in prison.
Teresa didn't scathe by clean, either. She served out an 11-and-a-half-month term for multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud, mail fraud, and wire fraud. The couple jointly pled guilty to the charges.
Joe Giudice Lives in the Bahamas
Due to Joe's lack of citizenship status in the United States, he was transferred to an ICE facility in 2019 before completing his sentence.
Joe relocated to Italy in late 2019 while his appeals were still being processed. While he didn't make it completely back to the United States, he did move to the Bahamas, where he is closer to his family.
The legal drama played out before the public, with Teresa admitting she wasn't opposed to heading off to Italy in order to be closer to her husband.
"I mean, Italy's a beautiful place to live," Teresa said during a RHONJ reunion. "I wouldn't mind, you know, I'm just saying. Listen, whatever God has planned for me, that’s what's going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can."
However, the plan never came to fruition. Instead, Teresa stayed behind with her daughters, Milania, Gia, Audriana, and Gabriella.
After Joe left the country, the couple separated. She filed for divorce in September 2020.
'Real Housewife of New Jersey' Returns for Season 15
The Giudice family was not ousted from the RHONJ, despite the criminal issues. The show started in 2009, and Teresa was an original cast member.
After a two-year hiatus, the show is slated to return for Season 15. Teresa, once again, is set to be a part of the reality TV cast.
While Joe's Bahamas residency makes his participation difficult, he's still receiving support from his family, including Milania. The young star visited her father.
Feeling the disconnect from his family, Joe also made a plea to the Trump administration to allow him to return. He made an Instagram post, tagging the president. The post drew encouragement from his family, including ex-wife Teresa.