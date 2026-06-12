'Desperate As Ever': Meghan Markle Dragged for Flaunting $150K Designer Ensemble While Promoting 'Struggling' Lifestyle Brand
June 12 2026, Updated 7:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's "quiet luxury" look in her latest As Ever wine promotion was alarmingly loud at breaking the bank as the seemingly simple outfit and jewelry carried an eye-watering price tag of more than $150,000, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old "Diva Duchess" went for a breezy summer look in mismatched whites and once again showed off her very expensive jewelry as part of her accessories to boost sales for her "struggling" brand.
Meghan Markle's Simple Ensemble Was Incredibly Expensive
To Markle's credit, some of her looks consisted of reworn items already in her closet and jewelry vault, but they still showed off her love of designer goods and luxury.
While most people buy a simple and affordable white tank top from Target or H&M, the ex-royal's cashmere tank from Co. set her back $395.
At that price, it was barely visible under Markle's 3-button cream Celine Colonne jacket, which retails for $3,450.
While the white trousers have yet to be fashionably identified, the Los Angeles native wore a pair of $350 brown Veronica Beard slide-on mules called the Catherine, matching the name of Markle's nemesis sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.
Meghan Markle Wore $60K of Jewelry on Her Left Wrist Alone
Once again, the actress's big-ticket items were her jewelry, even though she went without the $350,000 diamond engagement ring from her husband, Prince Harry, which has been MIA from her left hand for months. However, she did rock her beloved $70K three-carat emerald-cut diamond pinky ring from Lorraine Schwartz on her right hand.
Markle wore her gold wedding band, along with the late Princess Diana's Gold Cartier Tank Française watch, which retails at $28,000 today, even though the item would fetch millions at auction.
She also blinged out with her ever-present Cartier Love Bracelet, given to her by her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, after their 2011 wedding, which starts around $8K. Markle rounded things out with a nearly $24,000 Cartier diamond tennis bracelet, bringing her wrist hardware to roughly $60K.
Around Markle's neck, she wore her Cartier Juste un Clou necklace, which debuted at the 2022 Invictus Games. The item sells for between $18,700 to upwards of $32,100.
Critics were not impressed, as one called her massively expensive look "Desperate as ever."
A second sneered, "Dripping in gold. How tasteless," while a third called Markle, "Completely tone deaf as usual."
Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring Has Been MIA Since Her Netflix Series
Royal watchers took notice that Markle was still without her engagement ring from Harry, which she hasn't worn in ages.
The last time she had it prominently on her finger was in her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, which filmed two "seasons" worth of the show that dropped in March and August 2025, along with a holiday special that debuted shortly after Thanksgiving of that year.
However, all the content for the show was shot in 2024, which seems to be when she last wore the massive diamond bauble prominently.
Meghan Markle's Original Wedding Ring Was Designed by Prince Harry
The ring has undergone multiple redesigns between Harry's proposal in 2017 and its last iteration.
The prince gave his bride-to-be a three-carat cushion-cut diamond center stone sourced from Botswana, with two 0.75-carat smaller stones on either side, drawn from the late Princess Diana's private jewelry collection.
Harry boasted during their engagement interview that he had the diamonds set in a yellow gold band "cause that's her favorite."
Markle quickly proved him wrong by replacing the gold band with one made of micro-pavé diamonds in 2019.
That was the first of four alterations she made to the ring: she added more diamonds beneath the center stone in a hidden halo in 2022, and, seemingly, replaced the center stone with a larger, pricier emerald cut, as seen during With Love Meghan.