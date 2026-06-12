'Desperate As Ever': Meghan Markle Dragged for Flaunting $150K Designer Ensemble While Promoting 'Struggling' Lifestyle Brand

Once again, the actress's big-ticket items were her jewelry, even though she went without the $350,000 diamond engagement ring from her husband, Prince Harry, which has been MIA from her left hand for months. However, she did rock her beloved $70K three-carat emerald-cut diamond pinky ring from Lorraine Schwartz on her right hand.

Markle wore her gold wedding band, along with the late Princess Diana's Gold Cartier Tank Française watch, which retails at $28,000 today, even though the item would fetch millions at auction.

She also blinged out with her ever-present Cartier Love Bracelet, given to her by her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, after their 2011 wedding, which starts around $8K. Markle rounded things out with a nearly $24,000 Cartier diamond tennis bracelet, bringing her wrist hardware to roughly $60K.

Around Markle's neck, she wore her Cartier Juste un Clou necklace, which debuted at the 2022 Invictus Games. The item sells for between $18,700 to upwards of $32,100.

Critics were not impressed, as one called her massively expensive look "Desperate as ever."

A second sneered, "Dripping in gold. How tasteless," while a third called Markle, "Completely tone deaf as usual."