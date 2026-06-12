Meghan Markle Ditches $350K Engagement Ring Again — 'Diva Duchess' Fuels Fresh Speculation She's 'Done' With Sparkler From Prince Harry

In the clip posted to As Ever's Instagram page on June 11, Markle was seen wearing a mismatched white top and pants, a cream blazer, Diana's gold Cartier Tank watch, and her gold Cartier Love bracelet, given to her by ex-husband Trevor Engleson.

While the former actress rocked her ever-present Lorraine Schwartz 3-carat emerald cut diamond pinky ring on her right hand, the diamond engagement ring was noticeably missing in close-ups of her left hand holding a wine glass.

"For gathering all summer long," the caption accompanying the breezy clip read, as royal watchers online were scratching their heads about why the much-altered diamond ring was still missing, despite Markle making four major alterations to it since the couple's 2018 wedding and in the years that followed to make it more true to her tastes.