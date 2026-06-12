Meghan Markle Ditches $350K Engagement Ring Again — 'Diva Duchess' Fuels Fresh Speculation She's 'Done' With Sparkler From Prince Harry
June 12 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle appeared to offer yet more evidence she's finally "done" with the engagement ring Prince Harry gave her, despite having already altered the diamond sparkler a whopping four times over the years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The "Diva Duchess," 44, released a promo video for her As Ever wins, prominently featuring close-ups of her left hand to show she's only wearing a gold wedding band while the bauble featuring diamonds that once belonged to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, remains MIA.
Meghan Markle's Diamond Engagement Ring Continues to be MIA
In the clip posted to As Ever's Instagram page on June 11, Markle was seen wearing a mismatched white top and pants, a cream blazer, Diana's gold Cartier Tank watch, and her gold Cartier Love bracelet, given to her by ex-husband Trevor Engleson.
While the former actress rocked her ever-present Lorraine Schwartz 3-carat emerald cut diamond pinky ring on her right hand, the diamond engagement ring was noticeably missing in close-ups of her left hand holding a wine glass.
"For gathering all summer long," the caption accompanying the breezy clip read, as royal watchers online were scratching their heads about why the much-altered diamond ring was still missing, despite Markle making four major alterations to it since the couple's 2018 wedding and in the years that followed to make it more true to her tastes.
Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring Looks Nothing Like The Original
Harry originally proposed in 2017 with an approximately three-carat cushion-cut diamond that he sourced from Botswana, where the couple went on their first big trip when they started dating.
The "trilogy" design included two 0.75-carat diamonds on either side, drawn from Diana's personal jewelry collection, with the band made of yellow gold.
Even though Harry described the gold as his then-fiancée's "favorite," she had it redesigned in 2019 to feature a micro-pavé diamond band instead.
By the time the 2022 Invictus Games rolled around, Markle debuted an interior halo of smaller diamonds around the original center stone.
When the trailer for her failed lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, dropped in March 2025, fans noticed in close-ups of her hand that Markle had replaced the center stone with a rarer, more expensive emerald-cut diamond, marking its fourth redesign.
Meghan Markle 'Wants The World to Know She's Done' With Prince Harry's Engagement Ring
While some thought earlier this year, when Markle was photographed not wearing the diamond bauble, that she was having it redesigned for a fifth time, it now appears she may have ditched it for good.
"Meghan Markle wants the world to know she’s DONE with that crappy a-- engagement ring Harry gave her. Princess Diana's tiny diamonds are not cutting it anymore," one critic sneered on X.
A second huffed, "She's had that ring altered so many times, and it was designed by Harry, Markle doesn't give a sh-t about any sentiments! She just wants bigger diamonds!"
"I've been waiting to see what she’s done with it 'this time.' She hasn't worn it in months," a third user commented, still believing it was undergoing another redo.
A fourth sighed, "That ring was gorgeous until she blinged it up."
Meghan Markle's Awkward Response to Her Original Engagement Ring From Prince Harry
A fifth person reposted the couple's engagement interview with the BBC, where the ring was first unveiled to the public.
"Meghan Markle's disgust for her engagement ring on day one was hilarious! We all knew that ring wasn't going to last," the poster wrote.
After Harry proudly detailed the ring's design, Markle's reaction in hindsight appeared far less enthusiastic. Rather than gushing over the sentimental piece, the Los Angeles native seemed at a loss for words.
"It's beautiful. And he designed it. It's incredible... um," Markle said, offering a muted response before awkwardly trailing off and struggling to come up with anything more to say about her engagement ring.