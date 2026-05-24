While the heartwarming images of Charlotte and brothers Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, 8, delighted royal watchers, they may have reopened a deep wound for Kate [Middleton]'s estranged sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, 44, and husband Prince Harry, 41, feel like "there's one set of rules for William and Kate and another for them," a source told RadarOnline.com. "All the resentment over the double standard is bubbling up again."

Days after Charlotte's birthday images were released, Markle shared her own Instagram posts marking son Prince Archie's 7th birthday on May 6, including a snapshot of him and sister Princess Lilibet, who turns 5 in June, from behind, and a never-before-seen photo of him as a newborn lying on Harry's chest.

But the post sparked criticism online, with commenters accusing the couple of everything from "trying to stay relevant" to "pimping their children to stay in [the] media spotlight."

"Kate and William are very clearly using their children as part of the royal image and the branding of the family," said the source.

"Yet Meghan's been criticized for even including the smallest glimpse of Archie and Lilibet. She feels like she's constantly being judged by a completely different rulebook, and no matter what she does, Kate will be the golden girl and she will be the villain."