The Full, Uncensored Story of the Night Charlize Theron's Mom Killed Her Crazed Dad

Later that night, a terrifying tragedy unfolded as Charles, an alcoholic, arrived home in a drunken rage and fired shots through the bedroom door where Theron and her mom were cowering. Moments later, her father was dead. The Oscar winner has long been candid about her mother killing her father in self-defense.

But revisiting it now, the 50-year-old newly revealed just how deeply that event – and the years of trauma leading up to it – have shaped her life.

Reflecting on her childhood, growing up in a violent country riven by apartheid, South Africa's system of racial segregation, she shared details about a home defined by instability, fear and an ever-present sense that something terrible was coming.

When she and Gerda got home, Theron went into her room and turned the lights off, hiding from her father. "I was scared," she remembered. "My window faced the driveway, and I could tell the level of anger, frustration, or unhappiness by the way he drove in. ... I just knew something bad was going to happen."

What happened next was a living nightmare. "He finally broke into the house. He shot through the steel doors to get in, making it very clear that he was going to kill us," the actress explained.