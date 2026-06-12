EXCLUSIVE: I Was a Royal Butler and These are the Two Biggest Sins You Can Commit When Dining With King Charles
June 12 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
King Charles presides over some of the most lavish dining tables in the world, and RadarOnline.com can reveal there are two surprisingly simple mistakes guaranteed to raise eyebrows when sharing a meal with the monarch.
Charles, 77, is renowned for his commitment to tradition, sustainability, and etiquette, both in public and behind palace walls.
King's Dining Rules Revealed
While state banquets at Buckingham Palace often showcase the grandeur associated with the monarchy, everyday meals are said to be far more understated.
Former royal staff have now shed light on the unwritten rules guests are expected to follow when dining with the king, revealing that manners remain every bit as important as the menu itself.
Former royal butler Julius Smith is among the sources who have identified the two cardinal sins at the royal table when it comes to dining with picky Charles.
He said: "The worst thing you can do is take the last biscuit without offering – and take pictures of the food. Just enjoy it!"
Smith's comments offer a glimpse into the etiquette continuing to shape royal dining.
While modern technology has transformed social behavior, sources have backed up Smith's revelation, saying diners photographing meals remains particularly frowned upon in royal circles, especially for Charles, who is said to value discretion and consideration for fellow guests above all else when it comes to royal feasts.
King Charles 'Appreciates' Traditional Manners
A royal source told us the king "appreciates" traditional manners and prefers guests to "focus on conversation rather than documenting every detail of an event."
They added, "Charles has always believed dining should be a shared experience. The emphasis is on hospitality, discussion, and enjoying the company around the table, not treating the occasion like a social media opportunity."
Food has long played an important role within the royal household, though not always in the extravagant way many imagine.
Charles is known to frequently skip lunch, while his sister, Princess Anne, 75, has often been associated with unusual culinary preferences.
When major occasions do arise, however, royal dining is governed by customs that have evolved over generations.
Royal Food Waste Ban Explained
But sustainability remains a key priority for the king.
That commitment was recently highlighted by Tom Parker Bowles, 51, the food writer and son of Queen Camilla, 78, who has previously spoken about the royal household's efforts to minimize waste.
"There is no waste, everything is recycled, everything is used from the table," Parker Bowles said. "If anything is left over from the dinner, that will be made into something else or appear the next day. Nothing's allowed to be thrown out."
Despite his respect for royal protocol, Charles has occasionally broken with convention.
One notable example came in 2013 when he attended the Whitstable Oyster Festival in Kent while still the Prince of Wales.
Why Royals Avoid Certain Foods
During the visit, Charles was seen eating a freshly shucked oyster served on ice. The moment attracted attention because members of the royal family have traditionally been advised to avoid potentially risky foods while carrying out official engagements.
Camilla was on hand with a napkin after Charles sampled the seafood, with observers noting he appeared to enjoy the experience.
Former royal butler Grant Harrold has previously explained why such caution usually exists.
"It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties," Harrold said. "We don't want a member of the Royal family having a serious reaction to food poisoning, especially if they're on an overseas tour."
The same guidance generally extends to raw meat dishes, meaning foods such as steak tartare rarely feature on royal menus during official trips abroad.