EXCLUSIVE: I Was a Royal Butler and These are the Two Biggest Sins You Can Commit When Dining With King Charles

While state banquets at Buckingham Palace often showcase the grandeur associated with the monarchy, everyday meals are said to be far more understated.

Former royal staff have now shed light on the unwritten rules guests are expected to follow when dining with the king, revealing that manners remain every bit as important as the menu itself.

Former royal butler Julius Smith is among the sources who have identified the two cardinal sins at the royal table when it comes to dining with picky Charles.

He said: "The worst thing you can do is take the last biscuit without offering – and take pictures of the food. Just enjoy it!"

Smith's comments offer a glimpse into the etiquette continuing to shape royal dining.

While modern technology has transformed social behavior, sources have backed up Smith's revelation, saying diners photographing meals remains particularly frowned upon in royal circles, especially for Charles, who is said to value discretion and consideration for fellow guests above all else when it comes to royal feasts.