Wills, who just turned 43, is expected to forgo the festive lunch at Sandringham with King Charles, 76, even though the monarch is in the throes of a cancer fight insiders have repeatedly told RadarOnline.com he has resigned himself to losing soon.

Instead, William is said to be planning to opt for a more private Christmas celebration with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, 43, and their children at Anmer Hall.

Sources close to the family say William has been growing increasingly distant from Camilla, 77, and finds her son's presence at royal events inappropriate.

While the Prince has publicly accepted Camilla's role as Queen Consort, privately he has struggled with her integration into the family.

Sources say William and Catherine's festive party is being regarded as a "rival Christmas party" at their Norfolk residence, which is set to be attended by Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton.“

Parker-Bowles, 46, has appeared to play down any suggestion he feels part of the royal establishment.

He said in a recent chat: "We are married in, we are not the royal family – I've never for one second said that.

"That's not to say myself and the children spend time running around palaces. I have my own job and the children have school. I haven't been to Christmas yet for various reasons."