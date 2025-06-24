EXCLUSIVE: Yet ANOTHER Royal Rumble — Prince William 'Now at War With Queen Camilla's Son… And It's The Reason He'll Dodge The Firm's Traditional Christmas Party This Year
Prince William is locked in another royal family “cold war” – this time with Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders tell us the latest family rift to shake The Firm is behind the Prince of Wales' decision to skip the traditional royal Christmas festivities this year.
Lingering Pain
A palace flunky said: "William has never fully warmed to Camilla, even though he accepted his father's decisions to dump his poor mom Princess Di and marry her.
"And Tom's rather indulgent way of living tends to put him on edge – it just doesn't fit with the way straight-laced William wants to present the monarchy to the world when he takes over as king.
"He's always been a follower of the family-man, stiff-upper-lip, buttoned-up wholesome image brigade, and socialite Tom just doesn't fit with the branding for him.
"It's causing real tensions within the family as it's going to stop Charles enjoying what may be his last Christmas."
Christmas Rift
Wills, who just turned 43, is expected to forgo the festive lunch at Sandringham with King Charles, 76, even though the monarch is in the throes of a cancer fight insiders have repeatedly told RadarOnline.com he has resigned himself to losing soon.
Instead, William is said to be planning to opt for a more private Christmas celebration with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, 43, and their children at Anmer Hall.
Sources close to the family say William has been growing increasingly distant from Camilla, 77, and finds her son's presence at royal events inappropriate.
While the Prince has publicly accepted Camilla's role as Queen Consort, privately he has struggled with her integration into the family.
Sources say William and Catherine's festive party is being regarded as a "rival Christmas party" at their Norfolk residence, which is set to be attended by Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton.“
Parker-Bowles, 46, has appeared to play down any suggestion he feels part of the royal establishment.
He said in a recent chat: "We are married in, we are not the royal family – I've never for one second said that.
"That's not to say myself and the children spend time running around palaces. I have my own job and the children have school. I haven't been to Christmas yet for various reasons."
'I Don't Belong'
Though he did not directly address the rumored feud with William, Parker Bowles' comments appear to back up RadarOnline.com's source's claims of a bubbling rift.
Some sources speculate his presence at previous private events has also caused unease for William and Catherine, whose vision for the monarchy "leans more toward stability and control."
Amid the backdrop of Charles' ongoing cancer treatment, the uncertainty surrounding royal Christmas plans has only intensified.
The fraught dynamic also highlights how the royals are now riven with rifts – most notably between William and his estranged brother Harry, who has also not been with his father for months.
And the latest royal feud comes at a time when public support for the monarchy is under increased scrutiny.
A source said: "While Charles continues to scale back engagements during treatment, attention is now shifting to the younger generation – and the emerging fractures that appear to be widening behind closed doors.
"They need to sort it out or the public will soon have had enough of all of them, and William knows they are in danger of becoming totally irrelevant."