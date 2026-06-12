Jeffrey Epstein's Former Assistant Calls Ghislaine Maxwell the 'Real Monster' Responsible for Turning Financier into Vile Pedophile

Kellen was brought before the ongoing House Oversight Committee investigation into Epstein earlier this week. While she called the creep a "monster" of his own, she pointed a finger at Maxwell as the catalyst of his evil.

"Her whole life was just pleasing him and giving him whatever he wanted and making sure everybody did exactly what he said to do, and that made him entitled," Kellen said. "Like, she – you know, he was wealthy, and she was looking to maintain her lifestyle that she was accustomed to, that she grew up with."

Maxwell was said to be the real brains behind Epstein's operation, and the one with all the connections.

"I feel like she kind of taught and shaped Jeffrey into who he became, showed him how to use his money. Like, he didn't have private planes before her, he didn't have the townhouse before her.

"She kind of showed him how he should live his life. And I think that it created the sense of entitlement that he could do whatever he wanted."