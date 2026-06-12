Jeffrey Epstein's Former Assistant Calls Ghislaine Maxwell the 'Real Monster' Responsible for Turning Financier into Vile Pedophile
June 12 2026, Published 7:39 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's longtime assistant has accused his lover and partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, of being the real monster in their relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sarah Kellen told a Congressional committee that Maxwell was responsible for pushing the s-- fiend and creating his criminal empire.
Maxwell 'Created' Epstein
Kellen was brought before the ongoing House Oversight Committee investigation into Epstein earlier this week. While she called the creep a "monster" of his own, she pointed a finger at Maxwell as the catalyst of his evil.
"Her whole life was just pleasing him and giving him whatever he wanted and making sure everybody did exactly what he said to do, and that made him entitled," Kellen said. "Like, she – you know, he was wealthy, and she was looking to maintain her lifestyle that she was accustomed to, that she grew up with."
Maxwell was said to be the real brains behind Epstein's operation, and the one with all the connections.
"I feel like she kind of taught and shaped Jeffrey into who he became, showed him how to use his money. Like, he didn't have private planes before her, he didn't have the townhouse before her.
"She kind of showed him how he should live his life. And I think that it created the sense of entitlement that he could do whatever he wanted."
Harsh Words for Maxwell
Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for trafficking underage girls to Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 at age 66 from an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on federal s-x-trafficking charges.
Kellen has no love lost for her time serving and servicing the socialite.
"I thought she was the most selfish person I had ever encountered," Kellen said of Maxwell. "She was mean and would belittle you as much as she could to make herself more superior.
"She would literally call me her slave, her minion, piglet, polyp on a donkey's a--, just to make sure you knew she was in charge.
"She would, you know, ask me to make her a cup of coffee. And I would make her coffee, and then she would not even take a sip and let it sit there for an hour, and then be like, 'Can you make me another cup of coffee?'"
Maxwell's True Motivation Exposed
Kellen's comments have only intensified scrutiny of Maxwell's role in Epstein's operation. One source said: "What stands out is the suggestion that Maxwell wasn't simply present around Epstein's conduct, but actively encouraged and accommodated it over many years. That is a significant allegation coming from someone who spent so much time inside that world."
Another insider added, "The testimony paints a picture of a relationship where Epstein's worst instincts were reinforced rather than challenged. It suggests there was an environment in which increasingly harmful behavior was normalized.
"Kellen appears to be describing a dynamic where Maxwell played a central role in maintaining Epstein's lifestyle and helping him get what he wanted. That's why these remarks are attracting so much attention."
Ready to Tell All
Kellen was herself identified as a potential co-conspirator in Epstein's controversial 2008 plea agreement, which resulted in him serving just 13 months in a low-security prison after admitting to soliciting minors.
The former assistant, nicknamed "the lieutenant" for her proximity to Epstein, is reportedly planning a tell-all book about working with Epstein, according to an insider.
"She has so much to say, to plead her case. What she knows (about Epstein and Maxwell) would shock the world," an insider shared. "One day she will write a tell-all book or produce a documentary for a Netflix-type or give a tell-all to a TV show. But the info she has is her 'get out of jail free card'. It’s more valuable for her to hold onto the information should she need it to stay free."