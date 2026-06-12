Candace Owens' Tears Into Ivanka Trump's Luxury Resort Plan and Claims Prez's Daughter Isn't So 'Innocent' — After She Drops $1.4B on Private Island in 'Tone Deaf' Move

As Radar has reported, the island was originally a designated military exclusion zone, and still has a few bases and bunkers on site. But it's also home to a variety of wild animals and plant life, and locals are worried the couple's construction project will destroy a wildlife reserve to build a resort, and perhaps more.

According to the Associated Press, "excavators and other heavy machinery have entered the area, "opening access routes, digging into the sand, clearing land among pine trees, and installing fencing."

Protesters are worried that sections of that coastline will be taken over by wealthy and powerful investors, and the Trump moniker could be an open invitation to other wealthy ne'er-do-wells.

One local environmental group claimed the project has already led to long-protected habitats being "irreversibly destroyed." Protesters have also brought along cardboard cut-outs of pink flamingos, one of the protected migratory bird species, to rallies in response to Ivanka and Kushner's luxury build.