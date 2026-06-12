Candace Owens' Tears Into Ivanka Trump's Luxury Resort Plan and Claims Prez's Daughter Isn't So 'Innocent' — After She Drops $1.4B on Private Island in 'Tone Deaf' Move
June 12 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has torn into a Trump, RadarOnline.com can report, but for once, it's not Donald.
Instead, the conservative podcaster and influencer has set her sights on first daughter Ivanka and her dream of opening a luxury resort off the coast of Albania.
Ivanka Trump's New Investment
Ivanka has already been blasted as "tone deaf" after boasting about the $1.4billion private island project she is developing with her husband, Jared Kushner, while many Americans continue to struggle financially.
Now Owens, who was once a Trump supporter, has added her voice to the haters, slamming the president's daughter for flaunting her entitlement.
Appearing on business mogul David Senra’s podcast, the 44-year-old attempted to "normalize" her new investment and how she came to want it.
"We were on a friend’s boat, and we stopped for a swim. Effectively, that’s how we found it," Ivanka said. "We swam to the islands. We went on a hike, barefoot all the way, up to the top. And we were just captivated."
Apparently, so much so, they decided to just buy the island, whether locals want them there or not.
Candace Owens Joins the Protests
The answer seems to be "not." Protests have erupted throughout Albania's capital of Tirana, where locals have demanded the development be immediately halted. Demonstrators have held signs protesting "Ivanka Go Home" and "Albania is not for sale," all as Ivanka touts her new toy.
Owens said Ivanka is acting like an "innocent wife" while others suffer.
"Thousands are protesting in Albania," said Owens. "The largest protests... demanding that these demons who just committed a genocide get the hell away from their island."
Environmental Conservationists are Outraged
As Radar has reported, the island was originally a designated military exclusion zone, and still has a few bases and bunkers on site. But it's also home to a variety of wild animals and plant life, and locals are worried the couple's construction project will destroy a wildlife reserve to build a resort, and perhaps more.
According to the Associated Press, "excavators and other heavy machinery have entered the area, "opening access routes, digging into the sand, clearing land among pine trees, and installing fencing."
Protesters are worried that sections of that coastline will be taken over by wealthy and powerful investors, and the Trump moniker could be an open invitation to other wealthy ne'er-do-wells.
One local environmental group claimed the project has already led to long-protected habitats being "irreversibly destroyed." Protesters have also brought along cardboard cut-outs of pink flamingos, one of the protected migratory bird species, to rallies in response to Ivanka and Kushner's luxury build.
'Beyond Out of Touch'
Owens' objections were also echoed by critics online, with many arguing the luxury project was a poor look during a period when many Americans are struggling financially.
A furious critic wrote: "This stolen money from the American taxpayers, how about building houses for the homeless veterans instead?"
Others focused on what they saw as the timing of Ivanka's remarks.
"Why in the hell would she throw this in the face of millions of less fortunate people in a failing economy.. Beyond out of touch," one person wrote.
Another added: "How profoundly tone deaf of the Trump crying family to even talk about this right now with the way the economy is going."