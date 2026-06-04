Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's $1.4Billion Private Island Dream Suffers Major Setback as Locals Protest Resort Plans

The 44-year-old was recently a guest on David Senra's podcast and used the interview to discuss the moment she stumbled upon the island, called Sazan, by chance during a boating trip with friends.

"We were on a friend's boat, and we stopped for a swim – effectively, that's how we found it," Ivanka recalled of the lucky discovery. "We swam to the island. We went on a hike, barefoot all the way up to the top, and we were just captivated."

Ivanka then revealed she and Kushner spent years pursuing the opportunity before acquiring the island, for a reported $1.4billion, and beginning plans to transform it into their dream residence.

"You know, it's not even a business for me, despite the scale of it," Ivanka said at the time.